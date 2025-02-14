Strengthening Intellectual Property: DPIIT Announces Creation Of 200 Technical Posts

The Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has issued an order dated January 16, 2025, regarding the creation of 200 technical posts in the Trade Marks Registry (Office of Controller General of Patents, Design and Trade Marks) as part of the first phase of a broader initiative.

The Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has issued an order dated January 16, 2025, regarding the creation of 200 technical posts in the Trade Marks Registry (Office of Controller General of Patents, Design and Trade Marks) as part of the first phase of a broader initiative. The said order has been issued in concurrence of proposal issued by Department of Expenditure (Ministry of Finance) dated January 03, 2025, for creation of 620 Technical posts in three phases. A detailed breakdown of the technical posts in Phase-I is mentioned below.

This move aims to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of trademark processing, addressing the growing volume of trademark and geographical indications applications. By expanding the workforce, the government seeks to streamline operations, reduce delays, and improve service delivery to stakeholders, including businesses and legal practitioners. This initiative is expected to support the strengthening of intellectual property rights protection in the country.

