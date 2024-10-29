Beware Of Fraudsters: Safeguard Your IP Applications!

The Office of the Controller General of Patents, Designs & Trade Marks (CGPDTM) has issued a notice on October 17th, 2024, highlighting the ongoing fraudulent activities on IPINDIA's website. The notice states that many fraudsters are targeting owners of Intellectual Property (IP) applications. The notice further goes on to state that fraudsters are unlawfully obtaining data regarding Intellectual Property (IP) applications from the official website and are contacting individuals via phone and email and are falsely claiming fees for the acceptance of the application.

Important Advisory for Stakeholders:

Do Not Pay: All applicants to refrain from responding to such solicitations or making any payments.

Official Procedures: All IP applications are processed in accordance with legal provisions, and the office maintains a strict stance against unethical practices.

Report Fraud: Any instances of such solicitations should be reported to the office immediately. The office reserves the right to pursue legal action against those perpetrating these scams.

Your vigilance is crucial in protecting your interests and we urge all applicants to remain alert and proactive in safeguarding their personal information and application details.

