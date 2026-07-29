Legal Update – Gujarat’s Bets On Data Center Opportunity: Decoding The Viksit Gujarat Data Center Policy

S. No. Basis Particulars

1. Fiscal Incentives Capital Subsidy – Capital subsidy of 2.5% on Eligible Fixed Capital Investment (“EFCI”) made within the eligible investment period under this Policy for Dholera region. The eligible entity may submit claim(s) for such incentive up to a period of 10 years from the date of grant of in-principal approval under this Policy. The EFCI considered under this Policy shall not exceed 80% of the total Fixed Capital Investment (“FCI”) of the approved data center entity or INR 60,000 Crore, whichever is lower.

Interest Subsidy – An interest subsidy of up to 4% per annum for 10

years (capped at INR 25 crore per year) on term loans sanctioned by a

financial institution or bank. This is applicable only on term loan used for

FCI.

years (capped at INR 25 crore per year) on term loans sanctioned by a financial institution or bank. This is applicable only on term loan used for FCI. Power Tariff Subsidy – A subsidy of INR 1 per unit for 20 years from

the date of commencement of commercial operations.

the date of commencement of commercial operations. Stamp Duty and Registration Fees – 100% exemption on stamp duty and registration fees paid to the Government for lease/purchase of land

Electricity Duty – 100% reimbursement of electricity duty actually paid for a period of 20 years from the date of commencement of commercial operations, subject to applicable laws, rules and regulations

State Goods and Services Tax (“SGST”) Benefits – SGST benefits, covering 100% reimbursement of SGST paid on (a) purchase of plant and machinery for eight years from grant of in-principal approval; (b)

building and allied infrastructure consumption for 8 years from grant of

in-principal approval; and (c) 100% net SGST on eligible operational services consumed within the state for 20 years from commencement of commercial operations.

building and allied infrastructure consumption for 8 years from grant of in-principal approval; and (c) 100% net SGST on eligible operational services consumed within the state for 20 years from commencement of commercial operations. Captive Desalination Plant – Data center entity establishing a CaptiveDesalination Plant will be provided additional support of 20% of capital expenditure (excluding land cost) or INR 2 crore per MLD, whichever is

lower for plants with a capital support up to 20 MLD for 1 GW data center capacity, with proportionate scaling.



Total financial incentives under the Policy will be limited to 75% of EFCI made within the Eligible Investment Period (“EIP”), being 8 years from the date of grant of in-principal approval under the Policy (extendable by up to 2 years), and will be disbursed over 20 years, with annual disbursements capped at 5% of the total eligible incentive amount which shall be carried forward and disbursed in the subsequent years.

2. Non-Fiscal

Incentives Distribution License – The State Government may facilitate and support applications of data center entity, either directly or through an infrastructure co‑developer, to the Gujarat Electricity Regulatory Commission for grant of distribution license for data center activity.

Transmission/substation related infrastructure – The State Government will facilitate provision of dual power supply to the data center entity substation through 2 independent and electrically diverse feeders, sourced from the State Transmission Utility or Central Transmission Utility network.

Open Access – Such projects shall be permitted to procure power through open access as per the prevailing electricity regulations