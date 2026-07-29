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29 July 2026

Fueling India's $10 Trillion Dream: Probir Roy Chowdhury On Legal & Investment Strategies For PE/VC Growth (Video)

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JSA Advocates and Solicitors is a top-tier, full-service Indian law firm. Established in 1991, at the start of India’s economic liberalisation, the firm has built a strong reputation for handling complex and high-stakes legal and commercial matters. The firm is organised around specialist practice areas and industry sectors. It works closely with leading Indian corporates, Fortune 500 companies, global financial institutions, and government and statutory bodies on important corporate, financing, and disputes mandates. JSA has a team of over 700 legal professionals, including 180+ partners, and operates from 10 offices across seven cities in India: Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and New Delhi. The firm is consistently recognised as a top-tier practice by leading international legal directories, including Chambers & Partners (Asia-Pacific and Global), Legal 500, and AsiaLaw.
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Our Partner, Probir Roy Chowdhury, alongside Kaushik Anand, Partner at A91 Partners, engages in an enlightening conversation.
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Our Partner, Probir Roy Chowdhury, alongside Kaushik Anand, Partner at A91 Partners, engages in an enlightening conversation. This dialogue examines the legal frameworks and investment strategies essential for realising the full potential of the private equity and venture capital landscape in India.

Captured exclusively on the sidelines of the JSA Mint India Investment Summit, this video provides insights into navigating this dynamic sector. The discussion offers a comprehensive overview of current trends and future opportunities within India's rapidly evolving investment ecosystem.

Gain a deeper understanding of how strategic legal considerations can drive successful investments in today's competitive market.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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