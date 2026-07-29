Fueling India's $10 Trillion Dream: Probir Roy Chowdhury On Legal & Investment Strategies For PE/VC Growth (Video)

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Our Partner, Probir Roy Chowdhury, alongside Kaushik Anand, Partner at A91 Partners, engages in an enlightening conversation. This dialogue examines the legal frameworks and investment strategies essential for realising the full potential of the private equity and venture capital landscape in India.

Captured exclusively on the sidelines of the JSA Mint India Investment Summit, this video provides insights into navigating this dynamic sector. The discussion offers a comprehensive overview of current trends and future opportunities within India's rapidly evolving investment ecosystem.

Gain a deeper understanding of how strategic legal considerations can drive successful investments in today's competitive market.

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