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19 June 2026

Import Of Parts Vs. Import In CKD Form – Aggregation Of Disparate Imports Over A Period Of Time To Claim CKD Form Is Not Correct

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The CESTAT Chennai examined whether importing electric vehicle components separately over time constitutes importing in CKD (Completely Knocked Down) form, which would affect customs duty eligibility. The tribunal analyzed whether disparate imports of parts like frames, motors, and controllers—imported through multiple bills of entry without batteries—could be aggregated to claim they formed complete vehicle kits.
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The CESTAT Chennai has allowed assessee’s appeal in a case where the Revenue department had alleged misdeclaration of imports by importing goods in CKD form as parts. The dispute in Subash Iyappan v. Commissioner involved import of e-vehicles, allegedly in CKD form and thus being not eligible for benefit of reduced customs duty. The Tribunal for this purpose noted the following:

  • Even consignments covered under the same Import General Manifest did not contain all essential components of an electric vehicle. 
  • Bills of Entry analysis demonstrated that various components such as frames, motors, controllers and assemblies were imported in a fragmented manner, without any co-relation on a consignment-wise basis to constitute a complete kit. Several consignments found to contain only isolated components while many had not essential components. 
  • Battery packs, which are critical for propulsion, were not imported along. In electric vehicles battery is not merely a component but is analogous to engine in an internal combustion engine vehicle.
  • No quantification exercise carried out by Department to demonstrate number of complete kits imported.
  • No correlation of the availability of essential components, including batteries, on a consignment-wise or period-wise basis. 
  • Imports were made through multiple Bills of Entry at different points of time.
  • Rule 2(a) of the Interpretative Rules can be invoked only on goods ‘as presented’. 
  • Decisions on classification under Rule 2(a) turn on their own facts, and no universal principle can be applied.

According to the Tribunal, the Department thus failed to establish any co-relation of components to form a complete article and instead built its case on artificial aggregation of disparate imports over a period of time. The Department’s contention that the goods possessed ‘essential character’ of complete e-vehicles, was thus rejected. 

The assessee-importer was represented by Lakshmikumaran & Sridharan Attorneys here.

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