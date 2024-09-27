Proposed IPO Of Senores Pharmaceuticals Limited

JSA is advising Equirus Capital Private Limited, Ambit Private Limited and Nuvama Wealth Management Limited (formerly known as Edelweiss Securities Limited)...

JSA is advising Equirus Capital Private Limited, Ambit Private Limited and Nuvama Wealth Management Limited (formerly known as Edelweiss Securities Limited) in relation to the proposed initial public offering of equity shares of Senores Pharmaceuticals Limited (“IPO”) comprising a fresh issue of up to INR 5 billion and an offer for sale aggregating up to 2,700,000 Equity Shares by certain Selling Shareholders. Senores Pharmaceuticals Limited has filed its draft red herring prospectus with SEBI on July 26, 2024.

Deal value: Fresh Issue of INR 5 billion and Offer for Sale of 2,700,000 Equity Shares

Our Transaction Team Comprised Lead Partner – Arka Mookerjee, Partner – Siddhartha Desai, Senior Associate – Akash Joshi, Associates – Govind Roy, Anvita Sinha, Reshmi Prabhakar and Ankesh Kumar.

