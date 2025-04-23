Timelines For Dematerialization Of AIF Investments

The article discusses SEBI's amendment to the Alternative Investment Funds (AIF) Regulations, 2012, regarding the dematerialization of AIF investments which mandates that all investments made by AIFs on or after July 1, 2025, must be held in dematerialized form.

The Firm specializes in advising and representing foreign and domestic corporations with diverse business interests in India. The Firm provides corporate, commercial legal advisory as a service, by lawyers with rich experience in their respective fields of practice. The Firm assists Indian companies in fund raise (private), inorganic expansion and growth through M&A, Corporate restructuring, insolvency, contract and compliance management and assists foreign companies in setting up or doing business in India, undertaking cross border transactions, M&A, investments, joint ventures and works with foreign law firms in advising their clients for Indian laws.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI") has amended the SEBI (Alternative Investment Funds) Regulations, 2012 ("AIF Regulations") by way of circular dated February 14, 20251 ("Amendment Circular") with respect to the form in which Alternative Investment Funds ("AIFs") are required to hold their investments. The Amendment Circular has, inter alia, relaxed the timelines for AIFs to hold certain investments in dematerialised form and the following changes have been brought by the Amendment Circular.

Any investment made by an AIF on or after July 1, 2025 must be held in dematerialised form. Investments made prior to July 1, 2025 are exempted from the requirement to be held in dematerialised form, except in the following situations:

Where the investee company is legally required to ensure dematerialisation of its securities; or Where the AIF, either alone or with any other SEBI-registered intermediaries, exercises 'control' over the investee company. In such cases as specified in Paragraph 2(a) and 2(b) above, the dematerialisation must be completed on or before October 31, 2025. Further relaxations have been granted from the requirement of AIFs to hold investments in dematerialised form. The requirement shall not apply in the following cases:

Where the scheme of an AIF ends before October 31, 2025; or Where the scheme of an AIF is in extended tenure as on February 14, 2025.

These changes have been brought into force with immediate effect and it is the obligation of the trustee/sponsor of the AIF to ensure that 'Compliance Test Report' prepared is in compliance with the changes brought by this Amendment Circular.

Originally published 24.03.25

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.