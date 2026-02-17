ARTICLE
17 February 2026

Aurtus - India Union Budget 2026 – Snapshot & Key Highlights

Aurtus Consulting LLP

Contributor

Aurtus is a full-service boutique firm providing well-researched tax, transaction and regulatory services to clients in India as well as globally. At Aurtus, we strive to live up to our name, which is derived from ’Aurum’ - signifying the gold standard of services and ‘Ortus’ – implying a sunrise of fresh/innovative ideas and thought leadership. We help our clients navigate the complex world of tax and regulatory laws while providing them with thoroughly researched, practical and value-driven solutions. Our solutions and the holistic implementation support, cover not only all the relevant tax and regulatory aspects but also the contemporary trends and commercial realities. Our clients include reputed Indian corporations, MNCs, family offices, HNIs, start-ups, venture capital funds, private equity investors, etc.
Policy Updates

  • Comprehensive review of the FEMA (Non-debt Instruments) Rules, 2019 proposed
  • FPI/PROI investment limit in listed equities raised from 5% to 10%.
  • High Level Committee on Banking for Viksit Bharat to be set-up for comprehensive review of the sector
  • Three-pronged approach introduced for MSME
  • Several policy and tax measures emphasising on services sector growth introduced
  • Several initiatives for large-scale enhancement of public infrastructure proposed

Personal Tax

  • No Changes in personal tax slabs and rates
  • Simplification of certain TDS provisions and reduction of TCS rates on overseas tour packages and certain LRS remittances

Other Direct Tax Proposals

  • Tax Holiday window for Gift CityIFSC units extended to 20-years (from 10 years) within a 25-year window. Post tax holiday, concessional tax rate of 15% to apply
  • Deadline to revise tax returns extended to 31 March, with a small fee
  • Decriminalization of offences and rationalization of penalties

Other Direct Tax Proposals

  • Retrospective immunity from prosecution for foreign asset non-disclosure (other than immovable assets) up to Rs. 20 lakh under the Black Money Act
  • One-time disclosure window introduced for certain foreign income/assets in case of small tax payers
  • Assessment and penalty proceedings integrated into a single order
  • Taxpayers allowed to file updated returns even after initiation of reassessment
  • Tax benefits introduced for IT/ITeS, including wider safe harbour norms and fast-tracked APAs.

Customs Proposals

  • AEO accreditation to be used as the core eligibility criterion for major procedural benefits.
  • For ensuring a non-adversarial and taxpayer-friendly framework, the penalty shall now be deemed to be a 'charge'.
  • The validity period of Advance Rulings has been extended from 3 years to 5 years.
  • Further simplification of tariff structures to minimise classification disputes.
  • Eligible SEZ units permitted to supply goods to DTA importers at concessional rates
  • Customs Integrated System (CIS), a single/integrated platform to be introduced for all customs processes

GST Proposals

56th GST Council meeting recommendations implemented

  • Place of supply for intermediary services to be based on the location of the recipient.
  • Provisions relating to the issuance of credit notes for discount aligned
  • Benefit of provisional refunds to exporters extended to IDS refunds. Will release working capital blockage.
  • Existing authorities (incl. Tribunals) to be empowered to hear matters of the National Appellate Authority for Advance Rulings

Corporate Tax

  • No changes in Corporate Tax Rates. Restriction on accumulation of MAT Credit from April 1, 2026; MAT rate cut to 14%
  • Existing MAT credit can be used (up to 25% of tax liability) by companies opting for the new tax regime
  • Tax exemptions/holidays for foreign companies and non-residents for businesses like data centers and supply of capital equipment for electronics etc
  • Share buy-backs to be taxed as capital gains, with additional tax on promoters
  • Proposal to merge ICDS with IND AS

Expected scenarios that did not unfold

  • Tax neutrality for fast-track demerger
  • Inclusion of capital gains in the 87A rebate (Rs. 12 lacs) & Reduction in STT
  • Clarification on family investment funds in Gift City
  • Clarity on Grandfathering for concluded assessment post ruling of Supreme Court in case of Tiger Global
  • Pillar 2 announcements
  • Customs and GST Amnesty Scheme for settlement of disputes

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

