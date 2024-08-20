NHAI, on January 17, 2022, issued a policy circular which provided that the implementation of ETC system at national highway fee plazas is carried out by the System Integrators ("SI")...

JSA is a leading national law firm in India with over 400 professionals operating out of 7 offices located in: Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi. Our practice is organised along service lines and sector specialisation that provides legal services to top Indian corporates, Fortune 500 companies, multinational banks and financial institutions, governmental and statutory authorities and multilateral and bilateral institutions.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

NHAI, on January 17, 2022, issued a policy circular which provided that the implementation of ETC system at national highway fee plazas is carried out by the System Integrators ("SI") which are only empaneled by IHMCL. Therefore, the concerned concessionaire/EPC contractors were required to select the SI solely from the empaneled list for ETC infrastructure installation in relation to any new project and/or for extending any existing contract for operation and maintenance services.

However, NHAI noticed non-compliance of the aforementioned policy circular by the concessionaires/contractors and accordingly issued SOP under policy circular dated May 10, 2024, to ensure that only empaneled SI are involved by the concessionaires/contractors:

the EPC contractor/concessionaire of the project will submit 3 (three) names from the empaneled list to PD; PD will recommend the name(s) of SI to RO for approval after ensuring that the same is/are empaneled by IHMCL and their performance is generally good at fee plazas; thereafter, RO will approve SI after being satisfied regarding SI's performance in general and ensuring that SI is empaneled by IHMCL as on the date of approval; and in case RO is not satisfied with SI proposed by EPC contractor/concessionaire/PD, RO will furnish reason to the contractor/concessionaire with copy to IHMCL. In such case, EPC contractor/concessionaire will submit a revised panel of 3 (three) names for approval of RO.

To view the full article click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.