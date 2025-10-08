ARTICLE
8 October 2025

Leasing Insights: Navigating IBC Classifications For Lessors | IndiaLaw LLP (Video)

IL
IndiaLaw LLP

Contributor

IndiaLaw LLP logo

Founded by Managing Partner K.P. Sreejith, INDIALAW began as a small firm in Mumbai with a commitment to client service and corporate-focused legal solutions. From its modest beginnings, the firm has grown into a respected name by prioritizing excellence, integrity, and tailored legal strategies. INDIALAW’s team believes in adapting to each client’s unique needs, ensuring that solutions align with individual circumstances and business goals.

The firm combines its deep understanding of the local business landscape with experience across multiple jurisdictions, enabling clients to navigate complex legal environments effectively. INDIALAW emphasizes proactive service, anticipating client needs and potential challenges to provide timely, high-quality legal support. The firm values lasting client relationships and sees its role as a trusted advisor, dedicated to delivering business-friendly and principled legal counsel.

Explore Firm Details
In this episode, Ayush Shukla from INDIALAW LLP decodes the distinction between financial and operational leases under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.
India Finance and Banking
Ayush Shukla
Ayush Shukla’s articles from IndiaLaw LLP are most popular:
  • in India
  • with readers working within the Chemicals and Law Firm industries
IndiaLaw LLP are most popular:
  • within Finance and Banking, Immigration and Privacy topic(s)

In this episode, Ayush Shukla from INDIALAW LLP decodes the distinction between financial and operational leases under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016. Using key judgments like Orix Leasing v. Rajendra Kumar Jain, we explain how lease classification determines a lessor's creditor status, voting rights, and recovery prospects in insolvency. A must-listen for finance professionals and legal advisors navigating IBC complexities.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Ayush Shukla
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More