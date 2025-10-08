Leasing Insights: Navigating IBC Classifications For Lessors | IndiaLaw LLP (Video)

- in India
In this episode, Ayush Shukla from INDIALAW LLP decodes the distinction between financial and operational leases under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016. Using key judgments like Orix Leasing v. Rajendra Kumar Jain, we explain how lease classification determines a lessor's creditor status, voting rights, and recovery prospects in insolvency. A must-listen for finance professionals and legal advisors navigating IBC complexities.
