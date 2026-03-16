Supreme Court Reads In Additional Mandatory Requirements For The CoC In Home-buyer Insolvencies

We provide expert guidance on corporate, tax, regulatory, employment, disputes, and insolvency matters. Our forte lies in cross-border transactions, encompassing a wide array of industries and serving clients from diverse regions such as Japan, Europe, Africa, and the Americas. Since our inception in 2011, we have garnered numerous accolades from prestigious international legal directories.

Article Insights

Acuity Law’s articles from Acuity Law are most popular: in India

with readers working within the Law Firm industries Acuity Law are most popular: within Family and Matrimonial, Technology and Energy and Natural Resources topic(s)

On January 15, 2026, the Supreme Court of India, in Elegna Co-Op. Housing and Commercial Society Ltd. v. Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company Limited (Civil Appeal No. 10261 of 2025) upheld the admission of a real estate developer into the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (“CIRP”).Notably, while upholding the admission, the Court issued new guidelines to safeguard homebuyers' interests during CIRP. These guidelines are rooted not strictly in the letter of the law but in its underlying intent. In this article, we discuss the judgment of the Supreme Court and what it entails.

Brief Facts

Takshashila Heights India Private Limited (“Takshashila”) defaulted on loan repayments to Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company Limited (“Edelweiss”), leading Edelweiss to file a petition under Section 7 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016, (“IBC”) for commencement of CIRP against Takshashila. The National Company Law Tribunal (“NCLT”) dismissed Edelweiss' petition on the grounds that it was aiming to treat CIRP as a recovery mechanism instead of seeking actual resolution of the insolvent company, i.e., Takshashila.

Aggrieved by the NCLT's decision, Edelweiss appealed to the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (“NCLAT”). Before the NCLAT, Elegna Co-Op Housing and Commercial Society (“Elegna”) intervened highlighting their concerns regarding flat allotment if Takshashila went into CIRP. The NCLAT rejected Elegna's intervention application, reversed the NCLT's decision and admitted Takshashila into CIRP. The NCLAT took the view that once debt and default were conclusively established, it was mandatory for the NCLT to have admitted the petition under Section 7 of the IBC.

Aggrieved by the NCLAT's decision, Takshashila and Elegna appealed to the Supreme Court of India.

Arguments before the Supreme Court

Takshashila and Elegna argued that NCLAT failed to consider that the project was substantially complete and commercially viable. Further, they contended that Edelweiss was using the IBC as a coercive recovery tool. Elegna also argued that denying it locus standi violated the principles of natural justice, as the initiation of the CIRP would severely prejudice homebuyers and render them remedy-less.

Edelweiss argued that under Section 7 of the IBC, the NCLT's inquiry is strictly limited to the existence of a debt and the occurrence of a default. Once these twin conditions are met, admission into CIRP is mandatory; no other factor needs to be considered at this stage.

The Supreme Court's decision

The Supreme Court upheld the decision of the NCLAT. It held that a petition under Section 7 had to be admitted once debt and default is conclusively established. With respect to Elegna, the Court held that it had no locus standi to intervene at the pre-admission stage under Section 7 of the IBC. Further, the Court found that Elegna, neither being a creditor in its own right nor being an authorised representative of home-buyers, could not claim locus standi to intervene. Moreover, the Court held that no prejudice was caused to home-buyers as the IBC adequately safeguarded their interests.

Having held so, the Court went a step further and observed that while the commercial wisdom of the Committee of Creditors (“CoC”) remains paramount, such power carries with it a corresponding duty of responsibility. Keeping this duty in mind, the Court issued three directions “with a view to advancing transparency, ensuring accountability, and safeguarding the interests of homebuyers.” These directions are summarized as under: An additional requirement has been read into Regulation 4E of the IBBI CIRP Regulations, 2016 (“CIRP Regulations”) whereby the CoC is mandated to provide cogent and specific reasons in writing in case the CoC decides not to approve handover of possession to allottees. Regulation 4E, as it stands today provides that “after obtaining the approval of the committee with not less than sixty-six percent of total votes, the resolution professional shall hand over the possession of the plot, apartment, or building or any instruments agreed to be transferred under the real estate project and facilitate registration, where the allottee has requested for the same and has performed his part under the agreement.” The information memorandum, which is the basis on which resolution applicants submit resolution plans, must now disclose a “comprehensive and complete details of all allottees” in addition to the disclosure requirements already stipulated in Regulation 36 of the CIRP Regulations. Any recommendation by the CoC to liquidate the corporate debtor must now be accompanied by a reasoned justification recorded in writing evidencing a consideration of viable alternatives.

Our thoughts

By reading in requirements that are not there in the CIRP Regulations, the Supreme Court has arguably stepped into the regulatory domain. Further, these additional requirements may appear burdensome for the CoC in real estate insolvencies as they will have to ensure that their decisions to not handover possession or liquidate the corporate debtor are supported by reasons.

However, for homebuyers/allottees, this decision is a welcome one. By mandating that decisions adverse to homebuyers are supported by written reasoning, the Court ensures that commercial discretion is exercised transparently. This requirement for a reasoned justification by the CoC, acts as a critical check against arbitrary action.

The takeaway for the CoC's and resolution professional is that they must ensure that CIRP is conducted in a fair and transparent manner that takes into account the interests of all stakeholders, as opposed to promoting the interests of only some.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.