NCLT Permits Compounding For Delayed AGMs In Insolvency Context

On June 05, 2025, the NCLT, Chennai, allowed suspended directors of Call Express Construction India Pvt. Ltd. to compound the delay in holding AGMs for FYs 2018–19 to 2020–21, caused by internal disputes, COVID19 disruptions, and the initiation of CIRP. Recognizing the company's liquidation status and the directors' lack of control post-CIRP, the Tribunal imposed only the minimum compounding fine. It found no prejudice to stakeholders and directed the RoC to mark compliance upon payment. The decision effectively concluded related legal proceedings pending before the Economic Offences Court.

