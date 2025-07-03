NCLT Permits Compounding For Delayed AGMs In Insolvency Context

Lex Favios is a full service Law Firm with offices in Delhi and Mumbai
On June 05, 2025, the NCLT, Chennai, allowed suspended directors of Call Express Construction India Pvt. Ltd. to compound the delay in holding AGMs for FYs 2018–19 to 2020–21, caused by internal disputes...
Recognizing the company's liquidation status and the
directors' lack of control post-CIRP, the Tribunal imposed only
the minimum compounding fine. It found no prejudice to stakeholders
and directed the RoC to mark compliance upon payment. The decision
effectively concluded related legal proceedings pending before the
Economic Offences Court.
