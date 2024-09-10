Budget 2024: Setting The Pace For Prudent Acceleration Of Economic Growth

With the dust having settled after the general elections, the government has the opportunity to make a pronouncement of its economic development pathways to guide domestic and foreign investors and stakeholders ...

JSA is a leading national law firm in India with over 400 professionals operating out of 7 offices located in: Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi. Our practice is organised along service lines and sector specialisation that provides legal services to top Indian corporates, Fortune 500 companies, multinational banks and financial institutions, governmental and statutory authorities and multilateral and bilateral institutions.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Budget: With the dust having settled after the general elections, the government has the opportunity to make a pronouncement of its economic development pathways to guide domestic and foreign investors and stakeholders by way of the FY2024-25 Union Budget and the Economic Survey, to set the tone and pace of the economic path the nation will pursue in the coming years to attain its ambitious growth aspirations with a human face. The allocations and source of funds must be in sync with the vision so laid out.

Pleaseclick here to read the full article by Amit Kapur, published in Economic Times.

Originally published July 19, 2024

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.