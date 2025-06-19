11 KYC Reset, RBI Rate Cut & India's Chip Dream: This Week In Regulation (Podcast)

AK & Partners is a full-service law firm, whose expertise spans diverse practice areas, including Banking and Finance, Dispute Resolution, Transaction Advisory and Funds, Data Privacy, Tax, and regulatory compliance. Our services are offered across different legal forums and jurisdictions, including the USA, the UK, Singapore, Italy, Spain, Sri Lanka, etc.
In this week's Lexpresso, we decode RBI's KYC
simplification, CRR and rate cuts, and unified gold lending rules.
We also cover Flipkart's NBFC license, Micron's
₹13,000 Cr chip SEZ, PhonePe's UPI expansion, and why
India is designing its own 2nm GPU. Plus: crypto gets flagged by
RBI, and e-commerce platforms face a UI compliance crackdown. All
in 15 minutes—your legal pulse, fast.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.