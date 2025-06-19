ARTICLE
19 June 2025

11 KYC Reset, RBI Rate Cut & India's Chip Dream: This Week In Regulation (Podcast)

AK & Partners

In this week's Lexpresso, we decode RBI's KYC simplification, CRR and rate cuts, and unified gold lending rules. We also cover Flipkart's NBFC license, Micron's ₹13,000 Cr chip SEZ, PhonePe's UPI expansion, and why India is designing its own 2nm GPU. Plus: crypto gets flagged by RBI, and e-commerce platforms face a UI compliance crackdown. All in 15 minutes—your legal pulse, fast.

