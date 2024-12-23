ARTICLE
23 December 2024

Gurugram District Mandates POSH Act Annual Compliance Report, Emphasizes Workforce Awareness

AL
Anhad Law

Contributor

Anhad Law logo

The word ‘Anhad’ means ‘Limitless’ and at ‘Anhad Law’ we draw inspiration from the unchartered expanse of the universe to push the unmapped power of the human mind.

The name ‘Anhad’ has been adopted intently, as it is best suited to describe the enormous potential of the firm and professional competence of its Members.

Members of the Firm possess vast experience and expertise in their chosen areas of practice, with focus on delivering sustainable and practical legal solutions, backed by exhaustive legal research.

Our Members are well-accustomed to extend routine legal support to conventional businesses, and also up-to-date and abreast with changing legal-business environments and capable to cater to varying legal needs of evolving modern-day businesses.

Explore Firm Details
Additional Deputy Commissioner, Gurugram who is also the District Officer has issued a direction on December 12, 2024 to establishments in its jurisdiction...
India Employment and HR
Anhad Law

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Gurugram who is also the District Officer has issued a direction on December 12, 2024 to establishments in its jurisdiction to submit an Annual Report regarding compliance with the POSH Act (of India) for the period January 01, 2024 to December 31, 2024.

This has also highlighted certain important aspects about the manner in which awareness should be spread amongst workforce including preparedness of IC to deal with complaints, etc.

While this direction may be relevant for Gurugram District, it highlights importance being attributed by the government to compliance of POSH Act.

1560922a.jpg

1560922b.jpg

1560922c.jpg

1560922d.jpg

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Anhad Law
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More