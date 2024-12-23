Gurugram District Mandates POSH Act Annual Compliance Report, Emphasizes Workforce Awareness

The word ‘Anhad’ means ‘Limitless’ and at ‘Anhad Law’ we draw inspiration from the unchartered expanse of the universe to push the unmapped power of the human mind.
Additional Deputy Commissioner, Gurugram who is also the
District Officer has issued a direction on December 12, 2024 to
establishments in its jurisdiction to submit an Annual Report
regarding compliance with the POSH Act (of India) for the period
January 01, 2024 to December 31, 2024.
This has also highlighted certain important aspects about the
manner in which awareness should be spread amongst workforce
including preparedness of IC to deal with complaints, etc.
While this direction may be relevant for Gurugram District, it
highlights importance being attributed by the government to
compliance of POSH Act.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.