The Government of Manipur on November 06, 2023, published the Manipur Shops and Establishments (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 2021 ("Manipur S&E Act") to streamline the regulations pertaining to the employment and terms of service for workers engaged in shops and establishments. The said amendment act is deemed to have come into force with effect from June 29, 2021.

a. Objective:

The Manipur S&E Act is aimed towards regulation of employment and other conditions of service of workers employed in shops and establishments and for incidental matters in relation to the same including registration of establishments, duties of employers, leave and holidays and welfare provisions.

b. Applicability:

The Act will apply to all shops and establishments employing 10 or more workers except the following:

workers occupying the position of confidential, managerial, or supervisory nature in a shop or establishment;

worker whose work is inherently intermittent;

any shop or establishment run by the union state government or local authority; any office of the Reserve Bank of India;

a member of the family of any employer;

an establishment for the treatment or care of the sick, infirm, destitute, or mentally fit;

c. Major Compliances:

Registration and labour identification number- Employers employing 10 or more workers are required to register their shops and/or establishments and obtain a labour identification number within a period of six months of commencement of the Manipur S&E Act or the date on which such shop or establishment comes into existence. Such registration is required to be renewed annually. 2. Introduction of the Manipur Shops and Establishments (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 2021

Duties towards women employees - Employers are prohibited from discriminating against women.

Payment of wages in case of employer-initiated termination- When the service of a worker is terminated by or on behalf of the employer, the employer is required to pay wages payable to such terminated worker before the expiry of the second working day from the day of worker termination.

Wages for overtime or work on rest days.

Maintenance of registers, submission of annual returns: Employers are required to maintain records and registers as may be prescribed.

Creche facility for the use of woman workers.

Leaves and holidays as prescribed under the Manipur S&E Act.

Originally published 03 April 2024

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.