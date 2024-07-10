Important Update From MCA On V2 To V3 Migration

In continuation to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) endeavors of implementing the launch of a new set of forms on the MCA V3 portal, MCA is set to launch a third set of Company Forms covering nine e-forms on 15 July 2024 at 12:00 AM. In order to facilitate the implementation of these forms on the V3 portal, MCA has decided to disable the V3 portal from 13 July 2024 12:00 AM to 14 July 2024 11:59 PM.

Highlights of the update

The third set of forms, which are scheduled to be launched by the MCA on 15 July 2024 at 12:00 AM, cover the following nine forms:

MSME;

BEN-2;

MGT-6;

IEPF-1;

IEPF-1A;

IEPF-2;

IEPF-4;

IEPF-5;

IEPF-5 e-verification report.

To facilitate the implementation of these forms on the V3 MCA21 portal, please note the following points:

Company e-filings on the V2 portal will be disabled from 4 July 2024 12:00 AM.

All stakeholders are advised to ensure that there are no SRNs in pending payment/pending for investor details upload/Resubmission status.

Offline payments for the above nine forms in V2 using â€ÜPay laterâ€" option would be stopped from 1 July 2024 12:00 AM. You are requested to make payments for these forms in V2 through online mode (Credit/Debit Card and Net Banking).

In view of the upcoming launch of 9 Company forms, the V3 portal will not be available from 13 July 2024 12:00 AM to 14 July 2024 11:59 PM.

V2 Portal for Company filing will remain available for all the V2 forms, excluding the above mentioned 9 forms.

Our Comments



This migration signals a positive step towards a more modern and efficient e-filing system for Indian companies under the V3 portal. MCA has already migrated a number of forms and with this migration, they are inching closer to migrating the rest of the forms from V2 to V3 portal. Once the migration is completed, the V2 portal is likely to retire from the MCA portal.



The official notice can be accessed here.



The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.