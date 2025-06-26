12 Derivatives, Disclosures & Digital Consent: This Week's Regulatory Round-Up (June 21, 2025) (Podcast)

self

This week on Lexpresso, we unpack RBI's draft on rupee interest rate derivatives, SEBI's proposed disclosure rules for SDIs, and MCA's CSR-2 filing relief. Also in focus: IRDAI's advisory post-AI171, TRAI's digital consent sandbox with RBI, India's 6.5% GDP surprise, and Google's digital safety push. And yes, UPI just got 2x faster.

