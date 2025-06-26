12 Derivatives, Disclosures & Digital Consent: This Week's Regulatory Round-Up (June 21, 2025) (Podcast)

ARTICLE
26 June 2025

Derivatives, Disclosures & Digital Consent: This Week's Regulatory Round-Up (June 21, 2025) (Podcast)

India Finance and Banking
Episode Description

This week on Lexpresso, we unpack RBI's draft on rupee interest rate derivatives, SEBI's proposed disclosure rules for SDIs, and MCA's CSR-2 filing relief. Also in focus: IRDAI's advisory post-AI171, TRAI's digital consent sandbox with RBI, India's 6.5% GDP surprise, and Google's digital safety push. And yes, UPI just got 2x faster.

Your legal, fintech, and compliance capsule.

