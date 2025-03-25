Part III- CCI Filing In India: The De Minimis Check

Resolüt Audio

Key Takeaways

Anti-trust check in India is a complex interplay of identifying filing triggers, navigating the nuances of exemptions, and complying with the CCI filing requirements

In this piece, we deep-dive into: What's the starting point to assess if a CCI filing check needs to be run on a deal? Recent amendments have changed the language of De Minimis/Small Target Exemption – does the enterprise need to be India for the exemption to be applicable? Determination of De Minimis thresholds when: Target is an investment fund. Is the asset/turnover of controlled portfolio entities relevant? Target's entire sales are to a group entity in India Target's entire sales are to an offshore entity Investment is in offshore entity which has a subsidiary in India Investment is an offshore entity which has associate entities/joint ventures in India. When can the De Minimis Exemption cease to apply?



In today's high-stakes M&A landscape, missing an anti-trust filing requirement can derail multibillion-dollar deals, leading to regulatory delays, penalties, or even transaction cancellations. With increased scrutiny from the Competition Commission of India (CCI), dealmakers must assess whether a transaction requires prior approval, leveraging available exemptions to expedite deal timelines.

In this third part our special series on 'CCI Filing in India: The Deal Maker's Lens', we look at the nuances of the applicability and determination of De Minimis exemption. Read Part I- CCI approval for minority PIPE deals – to file or not to file? and Part II- Deal Value Trigger and CCI Approval – How does it affect dealmaking?

A. What's The Filing Trigger?

Acquisition1 (direct or indirect) of control, shares or voting rights or assets by a person; or Acquisition of control of an enterprise where the acquirer already has direct or indirect control of another enterprise engaged in similar or identical business; or Merger or amalgamation between or among enterprises.

That exceed the prescribed 'financial thresholds' (Annexure 1)

De Minimis Exemption: The Nuances

The foundation of anti-trust filings in India is to assess whether a 'combination'–which includes mergers, amalgamations, and acquisitions of control, shares, voting rights, or assets–has an appreciable adverse effect on competition (AAEC) within India. To streamline regulation and avoid unnecessary scrutiny of smaller transactions unlikely to impact competition, the De Minimis Exemption was introduced. De Minimis Exemption prescribes certain thresholds below which an acquirer is not required to make filings with CCI.

Currently, transactions qualify for this exemption if the target entity's assets are below INR 450 crore (~USD 52 million), or its turnover is below INR 1,250 crore (~USD 143 million).

Until recently, the De Minimis Exemption was granted through notifications issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA). However, it was formally incorporated into the Competition Act, 2002 (Act) through an amendment effective from September 9, 2024.

While this legislative inclusion was expected to reinforce existing practice, a shift in language between the MCA notifications and the Act's text may have introduced ambiguities regarding the determination and applicability of De Minimis Exemption.

B. Should the target be in India for De Minimis Exemption to be applicable?

Previous Notifications: The MCA notifications (Annexure 2) required that only the target's assets and turnover in India be assessed for the De Minimis Exemption, rather than the target entity itself being located in India.

Amended Act (Section 5(e)): The revised statutory language states:

"Notwithstanding anything contained in clause (a) or clause (b) or clause (c), where either the value of assets or turnover of the enterprise being acquired, taken control of, merged or amalgamated in India is not more than such value as may be prescribed, such acquisition, control, merger or amalgamation shall not constitute a combination under Section 5."

The phrase "enterprise... in India" rather than "assets or turnover in India" creates room for differing interpretations.

View 1 (Strict Interpretation): Since the Act does not say "assets or turnover in India" but says enterprise being acquired etc. in India, one could argue that the De Minimis Exemption applies only if the target enterprise itself is incorporated or present in India. This would mean that the exemption is unavailable for foreign-to-foreign transactions, even if the immediate target has minimal assets or turnover in India.

View 2 (Contextual Interpretation): View 2 represents the prevailing interpretation, which holds that the exemption applies when the target's assets and turnover are located in India. If View 1 were to prevail, the Exemption would never apply to offshore combinations resulting in the indirect acquisition of an Indian entity. This contradicts how CCI has historically applied the exemption, suggesting that the revised language may be a drafting oversight rather than an intentional policy shift.

C. Determination of Assets and Turnover

To reiterate, the value of the target's assets in India must be less than INR 450 crore (~USD 52 million) or its turnover less than INR 1250 crore (~USD 143 million) for the De Minimis Exemption to apply.

Value of assets2 has to be determined based on their book value recorded in the audited financial statements of the financial year before the proposed combination. Additionally, the asset value will include intangible assets such as brand value, goodwill, copyrights, patents, trademarks, geographical indications, designs, and other similar commercial rights.

Turnover3 refers to the revenue certified by the statutory auditor based on the company's last audited financial statements from the previous financial year before filing a notice. It excludes:

Sales within the same group (intra-group sales)

Indirect taxes

Trade discounts

Revenue from customers outside India

Let's apply these definitions to deal scenarios:

1. An investment firm acquires the fund management business of an Indian entity which manages multiple alternative investment funds. What would the asset, turnover include?

It would include the asset/turnover of the target investment management business and value of assets and turnover of the controlled4 portfolio entities. Even if the acquirer is not directly buying the investee companies held by these funds, it still assumes control over them through fund management5 . Therefore, the financials of the portfolio companies must be considered for determining De Minimis Exemption applicability.

This principle was applied by CCI in the Global Infrastructure Partners6 case.

2. XYZ Ltd. is supplying goods to its domestic subsidiaries and to third parties in India. An investor is picking up a 20% stake + board rights7 in XYZ Ltd. What will be the turnover calculation for XYZ Ltd. for the purpose of De Minimis exemption?

To determine the turnover of XYZ Ltd, only sales to third parties in India will be included. Sales to subsidiaries will not be included since the definition says intra-group sales have to be excluded.

To assess De Minimis applicability, the turnover of the subsidiary independently will also be relevant since it's the turnover of the "enterprise" that needs to be looked at. Enterprise8 includes units, divisions, subsidiaries...., which means that it's turnover of subsidiaries that's also relevant to assess if the De Minimis thresholds apply.

The language of the exemption reads:

Section 5(e): "Notwithstanding anything contained in clause (a) or clause (b) or clause (c), where either the value of assets or turnover of the enterprise being acquired, taken control of, merged or amalgamated in India is not more than such value as may be prescribed, such acquisition, control, merger or amalgamation shall not constitute a combination under Section 5."

Interestingly, this answer wasn't as straightforward prior to September 9 when the definition of turnover merely read:

"turnover includes value of sale of goods or services"

The absence of a detailed definition led to the regulator providing a rather complicated guidance (Annexure 3) on certain exclusions and inclusions of intra-group sales for the purposes of determining turnover. This included a parties and location test, which may no longer be relevant since the amended definition now explicitly states the exclusions.

3. The investment is in an Indian company whose turnover also comes from offshore markets. Will you exclude that turnover to determine De Minimis Exemption?

Yes, this is a direct investment scenario in a company whose customers are also located offshore. The definition of turnover specifically excludes revenue generated from customers outside India. If the entire turnover of the Indian company is from an offshore market, then the De Minimis Exemption should be applicable.

4. Do indirect acquisitions trigger a CCI filing?

Yes, they do. To understand how, let's examine the Act's and CCI's assessment of indirect acquisitions.

Under the Act, "acquisition" means, directly or indirectly, acquiring or agreeing to acquire – (i) shares9 , voting rights or assets of any enterprise; or (ii) control over management or control over assets of any enterprise. Section 3210 gives CCI the power to review overseas combinations if they are likely to cause AAEC in India.

CCI considers acquisition of shares in a parent company to be an indirect acquisition of its subsidiaries/associate entities. Even if the transaction does not directly involve an Indian entity, any resultant control11 over an Indian subsidiary is also relevant for assessing the De Minimis Exemption's applicability.

For instance, in Titan International U.S./Titan Europe12, CCI noted that – acquisition of the entire share capital of Titan Europe by Titan International resulted in the indirect acquisition of the 35.91% equity share capital in Wheels India, which was held by Titan Europe

The regulator has also scrutinized indirect acquisitions by financial investors if they confer material influence over an Indian business. In TPG Manta/Thoma Bravo13, CCI treated Thoma Bravo's co-investment in FTW (holding entity for all Intel Security Business assets worldwide, including those in India) as a filing trigger since it got a board seat and investor protection rights.

5. Since indirect acquisitions can trigger a CCI filing, is the De Minimis exemption available for such transactions?

Yes, in Veolia/Suez14, CCI specifically dealt with the applicability of De-Minimis Exemption to an indirect acquisition.

Veolia France15 sought to apply the De Minimis Exemption when it acquired 29.9% in Suez France. CCI denied the exemption on grounds that Suez India's turnover from 13 entities exceeded the asset and turnover thresholds.

6. Let's say fund ABC acquires a 5% stake in XYZ Inc. (an offshore company). XYZ Inc. has a wholly-owned subsidiary in India. Is this an indirect acquisition that will trigger a CCI filing check? If yes, how will the De Minimis Exemption Thresholds be determined?

Yes, this combination will trigger a filing check since CCI is likely to view it as the fund ABC acquiring 5% indirect economic interest in the Indian subsidiary.

To assess the De Minimis Exemption applicability, the asset value of XYZ Inc. attributable to India will need to be checked – if it's coming only from the Indian subsidiary or anything else as well.

For turnover value, any turnover of XYZ Inc. (immediate target) from sales in India + turnover of the India subsidiary from domestic sales will need to be determined. If it's below INR 1250 crore, the De Minimis Exemption should apply.

7. Same transaction as above but XYZ Inc. holds 45% in the Indian company.

The Act doesn't define associate company or joint venture company. As per the definition under Companies Act, 2013, the Indian company in this illustration will be an associate16 of the offshore company.

There is lack of clear guidance in the Act on how or in what proportion should the India company's financials be attributed to the offshore company's shareholding. However, in its FAQs, CCI has clarified that – "The testing of the thresholds prescribed under Section 5 of the Act is not dependent upon the consolidation of financial statements under the accounting standards. This position is not limited to acquisition by funds, but applies to any acquisition, merger and amalgamation."

CCI has discussed this in its FAQs stating "Section 5 of the Act does not operate on the basis of proportionality. Even if an enterprise acquires/has material influence17 (which is the starting threshold of control) over another entity, the whole of the financials of the target enterprise would be taken into consideration for the purpose of Section 5 of the Act. Thus, if control is established, the complete financials of the fund/target would be attributed to the control holder."

CCI's position in this case suggests that Indian company's turnover and assets will need to be looked at irrespective of the offshore company's shareholding.

This guidance can become problematic since attributing the entire turnover to the offshore entity, without accounting for the shareholding, can inflate the turnover of the latter. Say, in a 50:50 JV. If 100% of turnover of the India entity is attributed to each of the JV partner, it can send a wrong signal to investors.

In essence, when evaluating the impact of indirect acquisitions, CCI likely considers the acquirer's percentage interest in an Indian entity to determine the extent of domestic nexus. However, when assessing whether the De Minimis Exemption applies, the regulator does not proportionally attribute the Indian company's financials to the offshore company's shareholding. Instead, the total assets and turnover of the Indian entity are considered in their entirety, irrespective of the offshore entity's exact stake. This suggests that while control thresholds are relevant for triggering a filing, the applicability of the De Minimis Exemption is assessed based on the absolute financials of the target Indian entity, without applying proportional consolidation principles from accounting standard.

D. When Can the Exemption Fall Away?

When applying the De Minimis Exemption, parties must do an interconnected steps-test. The Combination Regulations specify (Annexure 4) that the filing requirement is determined by the substance of the transaction, and any structuring aimed at avoiding notification, in whole or in part, will be disregarded. In short, any part that's non-notifiable will lose De Minimis Exemption benefit if the transaction as a whole is notifiable. [In Part IV of our series, we will do a deep dive into CCI's approach to interconnected steps-test].

Conclusion

The De Minimis Exemption is a valuable tool for evaluating M&A transactions that can cause AAEC in India, but its applicability depends on the substance of the transaction, not just its structure. Foreign-to-foreign deals with Indian exposure must be assessed for indirect acquisitions that could trigger CCI review, especially if they confer control.

The amended turnover definition now excludes intra-group sales and offshore revenue, preventing double counting but requiring careful segregation of Indian-origin revenue. However, if an exempt transaction is part of a larger notifiable deal, the exemption falls away, and the entire transaction is scrutinized as a combination.

Given CCI's stricter enforcement, dealmakers must conduct early-stage competition law diligence, accurately assess financial thresholds, and strategically structure deals to avoid regulatory roadblocks while expediting approvals and safeguarding deal timelines.

Annexure 1 (Financial Thresholds)

Annexure 2 (De Minimis Notification)

In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (a) of section 54 of the Competition Act, 2002 (12 of 2003), the Central Government, in public interest, hereby exempts the enterprises being parties to ––

(a) any acquisition referred to in clause (a) of section 5 of the Competition Act;

(b) acquiring of control by a person over an enterprise when such person has already direct or indirect control over another enterprise engaged in production, distribution or trading of a similar or identical or substitutable goods or provision of a similar or identical or substitutable service, referred to in clause (b) of section 5 of the Competition Act; and

(c) any merger or amalgamation, referred to in clause (c) of section 5 of the Competition Act,

where the value of assets being acquired, taken control of, merged or amalgamated is not more than rupees Four hundred and fifty crore in India or turnover of not more than rupees One thousand two hundred and fifty crore in India, from the provisions of section 5 of the said Act for a period of two years from the date of publication of this notification in the Official Gazette.

Annexure 3 (CCI's FAQs on Intra-group Sales)

Intra-group sales are excluded from the total turnover while computing threshold limit under Section 5 of the Act. The purpose of exclusion of intra-group turnover is to avoid double counting. However, when an overseas group entity makes further supply (supplied to it under intra-group export) outside India, the turnover relating to such subsequent sale is not counted as turnover in India. If one were to also exclude Intra Group Export Turnover, the economic value addition generated from India goes unaccounted for. Therefore, both the location of the parties to the intragroup sales and the scope of acquisition needs to be appropriately factored in the determination of turnover for the purpose of Section 5 as well as De-Minimis exemption.

The aforementioned concept can be clarified through the following example:

Parties Test:

In a transaction where X is acquiring the ultimate parent entity of a group A, the same would lead to indirect acquisition of all group entities of A. In this case, the value of all intra-group sales can be excluded for the purpose of Section 5 as well as De-Minimis exemption to avoid double counting. For instance, A holds 100% stake in B. If A is acquired by X (leading to indirect acquisition of B), the value of intra-group sales between A and B shall be excluded to avoid double counting. No intra-group sales should be excluded if only one of the group entities of A, for instance, M, is acquired by X (without any direct or indirect acquisition of other group entities of A). This is because the issue of double counting does not arise and the standalone financials of the target (i.e., M) alone are to be considered. If two or more companies within a group are acquired, only the value of sales between them alone can be excluded for the purpose of Section 5 and De-Minimis exemption.



For instance, if P and Q of group A are acquired, only the value of sales between Pand Q shall be excluded, and the turnover of P and/or Q with A or any of its other group entities are not to be excluded.



Location



Test: For computation of worldwide turnover, a location test may not be relevant. However, for determination of turnover in India, the relationship between the revenue and India is a relevant factor in the exclusion of intra-group sales. The exclusions mentioned in (a) and (c) above may be warranted when the intra-group sales are of: (i) domestic nature (i.e., sales originating and terminating in India); and/or (ii) the supply is from or to India and further sales (by the buyer in the intra-group sale) is within India. In simple terms, if the revenue of further sales outside the group is relatable to India, thereby being already accounted for, exclusion of all earlier intra-group sales is warranted to avoid double counting.

Annexure 4 (Combination Regulations- Interconnected steps-test)

Regulation 9(4): Where the ultimate intended effect of a business transaction is achieved by way of a series of steps or smaller individual transactions which are inter-connected, one or more of which may amount to a combination, a single notice, covering all these transactions, shall be filed.

Regulation 9(5): The requirement of filing notice under regulation 5 of these regulations shall be determined with respect to the substance of the transaction and any structure of the transaction(s), comprising a combination, that has the effect of avoiding notice in respect of the whole or a part of the combination shall be disregarded

Footnotes

1. Section 2(a): "acquisition" means, directly or indirectly, acquiring or agreeing to acquire —

(i) shares, voting rights or assets of any enterprise; or

(ii) control over management or control over assets of any enterprise;

2. the value of assets shall be determined by taking the book value of the assets as shown, in the audited books of account of the enterprise, in the financial year immediately preceding the financial year in which the date of proposed combination falls and if such financial statement has not yet become due to be filed with the Registrar under the Companies Act, 2013 (18 of 2013) then as per the statutory auditor's report made on the basis of the last available audited accounts of the company in the financial year immediately preceding the financial year in which the notice is filed under sub-section (2) or sub-section (4) of Section 6, as reduced by any depreciation, and the value of assets shall include the brand value, value of goodwill, or value of copyright, patent, permitted use, collective mark, registered proprietor, registered trade mark, registered user, homonymous geographical indication, geographical indications, design or layout-design or similar other commercial rights under the laws provided in sub-section (5) of Section 3;

3. "turnover" means the turnover certified by the statutory auditor on the basis of the last available audited accounts of the company in the financial year immediately preceding the financial year in which the notice is filed under sub-section (2) or sub-section (4) of Section 6 and such turnover in India shall be determined by excluding intra-group sales, indirect taxes, trade discounts and all amounts generated through assets or business from customers outside India, as certified by the statutory auditor on the basis of the last available audited accounts of the company in the financial year immediately preceding the financial year in which the notice is filed under sub-section (2) or sub-section (4) of Section 6;

4. "control" means the ability to exercise material influence, in any manner whatsoever, over the management or affairs or strategic commercial decisions by— (i) one or more enterprises, either jointly or singly, over another enterprise or group; or (ii) one or more groups, either jointly or singly, over another group or enterprise;

5. CCI's decision in Global Infrastructure Partners.

6. Global Infrastructure Partners.

7. Implying that 'solely as an investment' exemption won't be applicable

8. Section 2(h): "enterprise" means 4[a person or a department of the Government, including units, divisions, subsidiaries, who or which is, or has been, engaged in any economic activity, relating to the production, storage, supply, distribution, acquisition or control of articles or goods, or the provision of services, of any kind, or in investment, or in the business of acquiring, holding, underwriting or dealing with shares, debentures or other securities of any other body corporate, either directly or through one or more of its units or divisions or subsidiaries, but does not include any activity of the Government relatable to the sovereign functions of the Government including all activities carried on by the departments of the Central Government dealing with atomic energy, currency, defence and space;].

9. "shares" means shares in the share capital of a company carrying voting rights and includes— (i) any security which entitles the holder to receive shares with voting rights; (ii) stock except where a distinction between stock and share is expressed or implied;

10. 32. Acts taking place outside India but having an effect on competition in India.—The Commission shall, notwithstanding that,— (a) an agreement referred to in Section 3 has been entered into outside India; or (b) any party to such agreement is outside India; or (c) any enterprise abusing the dominant position is outside India; or (d) a combination has taken place outside India; or (e) any party to combination is outside India; or (f) any other matter or practice or action arising out of such agreement or dominant position or combination is outside India, have power to inquire in accordance with the provisions contained in Sections 19, 20, 26, 132[29, 29-A and 30] of the Act into such agreement or abuse of dominant position or combination if such agreement or dominant position or combination has, or is likely to have, an appreciable adverse effect on competition in the relevant market in India and pass such orders as it may deem fit in accordance with the provisions of this Act.

11. "control" means the ability to exercise material influence, in any manner whatsoever, over the management or affairs or strategic commercial decisions by — (i) one or more enterprises, either jointly or singly, over another enterprise or group; or (ii) one or more groups, either jointly or singly, over another group or enterprise;

12. Titan International/Titan Europe.

13. TPG Manta/Thoma Bravo.

14. Veolia/Suez.

15. Veolia had acquired 29.9% shareholding in Suez France from Engie S.A, an existing shareholder [Engie Block Transaction]. Suez France was present in India through 13 entities. Veolia contended that it was under a bona fide belief that the Engie Block transaction benefitted from the De Minimis Exemption. Since it was a case of hostile takeover, accurate values of assets and turnover of Suez in India were not available. Therefore, reasonable assumptions were made based on publicly available information. The regulator dismissed the argument noting that Suez's India presence was communicated to Veolia a week before the Engie Block Transaction. Considering Suez was staring at a hostile takeover, it had written to CCI (this application was forwarded to Veolia) that the transaction is likely to cause AAEC in India and that its India turnover and assets exceeded the De Minimis Exemption - which CCI agreed with in its order.

16. "associate company", in relation to another company, means a company in which that other company has a significant influence, but which is not a subsidiary company of the company having such influence and includes a joint venture company. Significant influence" means control of at least 20% of total voting power, or control of or participation in business decisions under an agreement; Expression "joint venture" means a joint arrangement whereby the parties that have joint control of the arrangement have rights to the net assets of the arrangement.

17. FAQs state: "Material influence - the lowest level of control–implies the presence of factors that give an enterprise/person the ability to influence the affairs and management of the other enterprise, including factors such as shareholding, special rights, status and expertise of an enterprise or person, board representation, structural/financial arrangements, etc."

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.