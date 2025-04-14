An Analysis Of GIQ V Comptroller Of Income Tax [2025] SGITBR 1

A. Introduction

In this client alert, we analyse the recent decision of GIQ v Comptroller of Income Tax [2025] SGITBR 1 (GIQ), concerning a taxpayer in the debt collection business which purchased certain non-performing loans from the bank. The Income Tax Board of Review (ITBR) decided that gains arising from debt recoveries made by the taxpayer and the repurchase of such loans by the bank were taxable under Section 10(1)(a) of the Income Tax Act 1947 (ITA). This case illustrates fundamental principles on the income-capital distinction in the context of a taxpayer in the debt factoring business, specifically, whether such receivables were in the nature of trading stock or investments.

B. Background

The dispute surrounded the taxation of the appellant taxpayer's gains from the purchase, recovery, and sale of a portfolio of non-performing loans. The taxpayer was in the business of debt recovery and collection and the circumstances surrounding the taxation were as follows:

The taxpayer purchased a portfolio of unsecured non-performing loans, notionally valued at S$233 million, for a consideration of S$12.12 million from the bank. The taxpayer managed to recover S$4.37 million worth of the loans (the Net Recoveries), which was assessed as taxable.



The taxpayer then re-sold the portfolio to the bank for S$24.18 million. S$12.05 million was assessed as taxable by the Comptroller, representing the difference between the sale and purchase price of the portfolio (the Net Gain).

The appellant challenged the Comptroller's assessment to tax on the basis that both the Net Recoveries and Net Gain were capital in nature and hence not subject to tax. Notably, the appellant argued that its principal revenue income was service fees from debt collection and that the proceeds did not form any part of its principal business activity of debt collection. The appellant also drew the ITBR's attention to how there was no third-party trading of the portfolio, and how the eventual repurchase by the bank was unsolicited and outside the appellant's control. The appellant also argued that the loan portfolio was part of its profit-making apparatus.

C. Decision of the Board

The ITBR decided in favour of the Comptroller.

The ITBR held that for gains or profits to be trading in nature under Section 10(1)(a), the proceeds would have to be made in operation of a business carrying out a scheme for profit-making and cannot be merely an enhancement of value from the realisation of an asset. If the asset in question is part of a business as its stock in trade and realised in the course of trading operations, the gains that arose would be income. On the other hand, if the asset is held as an investment, the gains from realising the asset would not be taxable.

On the facts, the ITBR held that the loan portfolio constituted the appellant's stock in trade, on the basis that it carried on the business of converting such debts into its income through debt recovery. The ITBR analogised this to a bank whose stock in trade is money and securities readily convertible to money. The ITBR also highlighted the appellant's own accounting treatment of the loan portfolio as an important factor. The taxpayer had described its principal activities to include the recovery of debts arising from the purchase of a portfolio of unsecured loans, and also recorded such recoveries as an income item in its income statement.

With respect to the Net Gain, the ITBR observed that another part of the appellant's business, apart from the recovery of debts, was the sale of such debts. Accordingly, the Net Gain arose pursuant to the appellant's profit-making scheme. Alternatively, the ITBR held that since the debt recoveries were revenue in nature, it followed that the compensation for unrealised debt recoveries were also revenue in nature. Further, the repurchase by the bank represented the realisation of the trading stock at an earlier stage. Both the Net Recoveries and Net Gain were therefore subject to tax.



In addition, the ITBR observed that the Net Recoveries and Net Gain would be taxable under Section 10(1)(g), the catch-all provision for gains of an income nature. The ITBR affirmed IB v Comptroller of Income Tax [2004] SGITBR 10 which held that Section 10(1)(g) can apply to profits which did not arise from the taxpayer's ordinary trade or business where the taxpayer had a profit-making intention, and the means of realising the profit need not be precisely determined at the outset. In the present case, there was contemporaneous evidence that the appellant had intended to profit from the acquisition of the loan portfolio.

D. Our observations

This decision is consistent with the body of case law on the income-capital distinction and lays down clear principles on when an asset would be regarded as stock in trade of the taxpayer as opposed to being held for investment, which would inform whether the gains from the realisation of such asset is trading and hence income in nature. In such a determination, a holistic consideration of the taxpayer's business model is important. The decision further recognises that there may be various ways in which a company can realise gains from its trading assets, which would not affect the nature of those gains as income provided there is a trading or profit-making intention.



This decision also illustrates the relevance of accounting treatment in the determination of the taxpayer's intention in holding the assets. While not conclusive of the tax treatment, the accounting treatment is one factor to be considered in the totality of evidence to determine the taxpayer's intention, which is ultimately a question of fact. Taxpayers should pay close attention to the classification of assets in their accounts and ensure that their accounting treatment is consistent with the nature of the transaction as well as their intention in holding the asset.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.