Hong Kong Trade Marks Registry Begins Electronic Filing For Evidence, Hearings

From 16 March 2026, the Hong Kong Intellectual Property Department ("IPD") will allow parties to submit a wide range of documents electronically through the IPD E‑Filing System.

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From 16 March 2026, the Hong Kong Intellectual Property Department (“IPD”) will allow parties to submit a wide range of documents electronically through the IPD E‑Filing System. The change applies to all trade mark, patent, and design proceedings before the Registrar, no matter when the proceedings began.

What Can Now Be Filed Electronically?

Statutory declarations, affidavits, and exhibits

Copies of authorities

Skeleton arguments and written submissions

Hearing bundles

Court orders, declarations, directions or certificates that bear an electronic seal of the court

Statutory Declarations and Affidavits

Declarants or deponents must still sign the original paper document. A scanned copy of the fully signed declaration or affidavit - including exhibits and notarial signatures - may be submitted online. Parties must keep the physical originals until the proceedings are concluded.

Service Between Parties

Signed declarations, affidavits and exhibits must still be delivered to the opposing party's address for service. If receipt is not confirmed, deadlines will be calculated based on deemed service, usually two working days after posting. Once proceedings have started, parties can agree to accept service by electronic means.

Comments

The acceptance of electronic filing of documents particularly in contentious proceedings is a significant step forward for Hong Kong SAR's IP system. For practitioners, the ability to file evidence electronically reduces the pressure of last‑minute courier arrangements and lowers the risk of missing deadlines due to delivery delays. It also enhances efficiency by allowing immediate upload of evidence, which is particularly helpful in complex opposition or cancellation proceedings with large document bundles.

The move brings the IPD in line with modern practices already used by the Hong Kong SAR courts, creating a more seamless and familiar workflow for legal professionals. Additionally, electronic filing improves traceability and reduces the risk of misplaced physical documents. While original documents must still be retained for authenticity, the shift towards digital processes makes contentious IP proceedings faster, safer, and more predictable for all involved.

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