Easter Monday Is Now A Statutory Holiday In Hong Kong

Starting from this year, Easter Monday which is on 6 April, will be designated as a statutory holiday.

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Starting from this year, Easter Monday which is on 6 April, will be designated as a statutory holiday. This means that Hong Kong now has a total of 15 statutory holidays as of 2026.

This change is part of the Hong Kong government’s effort to gradually align the number of statutory holidays with the number of general holidays.

In Hong Kong, statutory holidays are the minimum number of Hong Kong public holidays which an employer needs to grant employees; while general holidays are all Hong Kong public holidays (which are all the “red days” on the calendar). Currently, employers are only required to grant statutory holidays.

Since 16 July 2021, the Hong Kong government implemented a legislative amendment to gradually align the two sets of holidays to enhance benefits to employees. Under the legislative amendment, one additional general holiday will be designated as a statutory holiday every two years from 2022. The designation of Easter Monday in 2026 is the third addition in the sequence. The final two general holidays to be designated as statutory holidays will be:

Good Friday, from 2028; and

The day following Good Friday, from 2030

By 2030, the number of statutory holidays and general holidays will be the same.

Key takeaway for employers

Employers should take note of this change and are reminded to review their leave policies to ensure this change is captured, and update their payroll arrangements accordingly to ensure compliance.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.