Factors In Deciding Damages For "Injury To Feelings" In Discrimination Cases

Under express statutory provisions in each of the anti-discrimination ordinances of Hong Kong, a successful claimant may be awarded damages for "injury to feelings" in addition to other remedies. In this regard, Hong Kong follows the Vento scale established in the English case of Vento v Chief Constable of West Yorkshire Police [2002] EWCA Civ 1871 which sets out 3 bands of damages based on the seriousness of the discrimination. For more details on the Vento scale, please see our article on the recently inflation adjusted Vento scale applicable to Hong Kong here.

In the recent UK Employment Appeal Tribunal ("EAT") judgment of Eddie Stobart Limited v Miss Caitlin Graham [2025] EAT 14, the EAT has provided a helpful summary of the factors and categories of evidence for determining the appropriate band of damages within the Vento scale, which is a useful guide to the practical application of that scale to the facts and circumstances of a particular case.

Case summary

The claimant was employed by the respondent at one of its depots. A few months into the employment, the claimant became aware that she was pregnant.

Before the claimant went on her maternity leave, the respondent underwent a reorganisation and would cease certain functions in the depot the claimant was working at. A redundancy process began, and the claimant was unsuccessful in persuading the respondent to give preference to her to continue with her employment.

The claimant, while on maternity leave, submitted 2 grievances by emails to the relevant individuals of the respondent regarding the respondent's failure to give her preference over other employees , pursuant to relevant regulations.

However, as was only discovered later, the 2 grievances emails were automatically blocked by the IT firewall system of the respondent. While the claimant mentioned that she also lodged the grievances during various meetings, the responsible persons of the respondent never followed up as the claimant was away on her maternity leave at the time.

The claimant was eventually made redundant.

At the Employment Tribunal ("ET") the claimant claimed, inter alia, discrimination on the basis of her pregnancy and damages for "injury to feelings".

The ET dismissed all her other claims but held in her favour that:-

by failing to respond to the grievances because the claimant was on maternity leave, the respondent discriminated against the claimant on the basis of her pregnancy; and

accordingly, the claimant entitled to damages for injury to feelings. She was awarded damages of £10,000 for " injury to feelings " which was at the lower end of the middle Vento band (at the time between £9,900 to £29,600).

The respondent brought an appeal against only the quantum of damages for injury to feelings on the ground that the award of £10,000 was clearly excessive.

Key factors of assessing damages

In considering the appropriateness of the ET's award of damages, the EAT summarised the key factors and categories of evidence as to the assessment of injury to feelings for the determination of the appropriate Vento band. While not providing a checklist, the EAT held that the tribunals should consider the following categories of evidence.

(1) The claimant's description of their injury is the appropriate starting point. While the tribunals should be ready to scrutinise apparent upset, it should also consider whether there is any fragility that makes the claimant more vulnerable to upset (e.g. additional stress of an expectant mother).

(2) The claimant should set out the duration of consequences including how long the injured feelings lasted and how they are manifested. Such duration may include "an acute stage, a recovery stage, and residual symptoms" and in serious cases a prognosis will be relevant.

(3) It is relevant to consider the discriminatory treatment's effect on past, current and future work. This includes looking at the evidence of the effect on the enjoyment and fulfilment of work and the claimant's self-esteem in their occupational life.

(4) The tribunals may further consider the effect on personal life or quality of life including any loss of amenity (e.g. adverse impact to personal relationships and hobbies). Evidence from a third-party's observations may be helpful in the determination.

If there are insufficient direct evidence on the actual injury to feelings which is common in disputes of this nature, the tribunal may draw inferences from the manner of discrimination which would otherwise have no bearing on the assessment of the extent of injury to feelings.

Outcome of appeal

Taking into account the above factors and applying them to the current case, the EAT allowed the appeal stating that the only evidence before the ET as to the injury to feeling suffered was the claimant's own statement that "she was 'shocked' and 'upset' because of a 'dismissive' attitude towards 'what [she] had to say' and her 'rights'".

EAT further noted that the manner of discrimination, which is relevant to infer injury to feelings only where there is a lack of direct evidence, was only that the relevant persons missed the opportunity to ask about the grievances and did not justify the middle Vento band.

In the circumstances, EAT allowed the appeal and the damages for injury to feelings were reduced to £2,000, at the lower end of the bottom Vento band (at the time between £990 to £9,900).

Key takeaway

Whilst the above decision by the EAT is not binding on HK courts, it provides useful guidance on what may be the relevant factors to consider in determining the amount of damages to be awarded to a discrimination claimant in respect of his/ her injury to feelings.

It is unlikely to be insufficient for a claimant to merely assert that he/ she has suffered "injury to feelings". The claimant will need to provide concrete and direct evidence to justify any substantial award of damages.

Employers should also be cautious when handling potential discrimination complaints as the manner of handling such cases may still be relevant as indirect evidence to justify higher band of the Vento scale where commonly direct evidence is insufficient as explained by the EAT in Eddie Stobart Ltd above.

