27 November 2025

Decoding Value: The Metrics And Drivers Of Value Creation

Hong Kong Corporate/Commercial Law
Value creation: a concept often discussed, yet rarely defined with precision. Our report, 'Decoding Value: the metrics and drivers of value creation,' cuts through the ambiguity, exploring both the theory and practical application of this critical business imperative:

  • Metrics that matter: The metrics applied to calculate 'value' depend on factors such as a company's lifecycle stage, sector-specific variables, and cost of capital considerations.
  • Drivers of value: Identifying the value levers that can be pulled to increase enterprise value requires the ability to understand a company's unique characteristics.
  • Opportunities uncovered: An analytics-led approach is essential for identifying, quantifying and prioritising value creation opportunities for maximum impact.

This report offers practical insights for businesses aiming to maximise their potential. It provides a framework for understanding and enhancing enterprise value, supported by a real-world case study that illustrates its application in practice.

Decoding Value: the metrics and drivers of value creation

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

