Public Procurement Comparative Guide for the jurisdiction of Ghana, check out our comparative guides section to compare across multiple countries

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

1 Legislative framework

1.1 What legislative and regulatory provisions govern public procurement in your jurisdiction?

The main legislation that governs public procurement in Ghana is:

the Public Procurement Act, 2003 (as amended); and

the Public Procurement Regulations 2022 (LI 2466).

The Public Procurement Act provides a framework for the procurement of goods, works and services by public entities in order to secure the judicious, economic and efficient use of state resources in procurement.

The Public Procurement Act establishes the Public Procurement Authority (PPA) as the regulatory authority in charge of public procurement in Ghana.

The Public Procurement Act is applied in conjunction with some sector-specific procurement laws.

1.2 Do any special regimes apply in specific sectors (eg, utilities, defence)?

The Public Procurement Act is applied in conjunction with certain sector-specific laws on public procurement, including:

the Renewable Energy 2011 (Act 832), as amended by the Renewable Energy Act 2020 (Act 1045), which established a competitive procurement scheme and a net metering scheme in respect of electricity generated from renewable energy sources;

the National Premix Fuel Committee Regulations 2016 (LI 2233), which facilitate the procurement and distribution of premix fuel to fishing communities in the country;

the Financial Administration Act 2003 (Act 654), which is applied in conjunction with the Public Procurement Act to govern the acquisition, receipt, custody, control, issue and disposal of government stores;

the Public Financial Management Regulations 2019 (LI 2378), which is applied in conjunction with the Public Procurement Act for the purpose of making requisitions for:

commitment expenditure in cases of public contracts or for additional payments under existing public procurement contracts; and purchase requisitions for capital expenditures in public corporations and state-owned enterprises; and

the Arms and Ammunitions Act, 1972 (NRCD 9), which regulates the import and export of arms and ammunition into the country.

1.3 Which bilateral or multilateral instruments or treaties with effect in your jurisdiction (if any) have relevance for public procurement?

The Public Procurement Act permits compliance with the international procurement requirements of international bodies where the funding (concessionary or grant funding) for such procurement:

is from international bodies; and

is subject to the prior review of, and to ‘no objection' of the procurement procedure by, the PPA.

2 Scope of application

2.1 What kinds of entities fall within the scope of the public procurement rules in your jurisdiction? Do any exemptions apply?

The Public Procurement Act applies to the procurement of goods, works and services, financed in whole or in part from public funds, except where the minister responsible for finance decides that it is in the national interest to use a different procedure. The following entities fall within the scope of the law:

central management agencies – that is:

the Public Services Commission; the Office of the President; and the Office of the Head of the Civil Service;

government ministries, departments and agencies;

subvented agencies;

governance institutions;

state-owned enterprises, to the extent that they utilise public funds;

public universities, public schools, colleges and hospitals;

the Bank of Ghana and financial institutions such as public trusts, pension funds, insurance companies and building societies which are wholly owned by the state or in which the state has a majority interest; and

institutions established by the government for the general welfare of the public or community.

Where the minister decides that is in the national interest to use a different procedure, the minister must define and publish in the Gazette the method of procurement to be followed in order to serve the interests of the economy.

2.2 What kinds of contracts fall within the scope of the public procurement rules in your jurisdiction? Do any exemptions apply?

The Public Procurement Act applies to goods procurement contracts, works procurement contracts, service procurement contracts and concession contracts which are financed in whole or in part from public funds. The law also applies to the disposal of public stores and equipment. The law may also apply to contracts and procurement which are supported with funds or loans taken or guaranteed by the state and foreign aid funds, except where the applicable loan agreement, guarantee contract or foreign agreement specifies the procedure for the use of the funds.

2.3 What financial thresholds must be met for specific contracts to fall within the scope of the public procurement rules in your jurisdiction? Do any exemptions apply?

The schedules to the Public Procurement Act set out the financial thresholds and the procurement methods to be adopted based on:

the estimated contract value; and

the nature of the contract.

The schedules specify thresholds for ministries, departments and agencies with corresponding approving authorities.

2.4 Do any rules apply in regard to contracts which fall below the relevant financial thresholds?

No. The financial thresholds for the applicable methods have no gaps. The least will be a price quotation which indicates a value of:

up to GHS 100,000 (goods);

up to GHS 200,000 (works); and

up to GHS 50,000 (technical services).

2.5 Do any special rules apply to certain types of agreements (eg, concession contracts, framework agreements)?

Framework agreements are permissible in accordance with:

the Public Procurement Act;

the Public Procurement Regulations; and

the guidelines of the Public Procurement Authority.

Framework agreements may be used with any of the procurement methods specified under the Public Procurement Act.

Under the Public Procurement Regulations, framework agreements are used in a single supplier or multiple supplier framework. The regulations stipulate that framework agreements must be established as the first stage of a two-stage contracting process.

2.6 Do any special rules apply where the supplier is a foreign entity?

No.

2.7 Do any anti-avoidance rules apply in your jurisdiction?

No.

3 Preliminary stages

3.1 What initial engagement with the market will a procuring entity typically undertake in advance of launching a tender procedure? What rules and requirements apply in this regard?

The procuring entity should have prepared a procurement plan which includes:

the contract packages;

the estimated cost of the contract packages; and

the procurement method to be adopted.

The procuring entity will conduct market research to gather information on:

the availability of the goods or works or services which it intends to procure; and

the sources from which they may be procured.

The procuring entity will also determine the budget available for the procurement, bearing in mind its financial capacity and the limitations set by the government.

The Public Procurement Authority (PPA) as the regulatory body is mandated to ensure that all such initial engagements are:

transparent;

fair;

very competitive; and

devoid of preferential treatment.

3.2 How are invitations to participate in a tender made public in your jurisdiction?

Invitations to participate in a tender are made public through advertisement in channels such as:

the Official Gazette;

national and local newspapers;

the PPA's website; and

the procuring entity's website.

3.3 What criteria determine eligibility to participate in a tender? Do any exemptions apply?

The invitation to tender sets out the eligibility requirements for each tender. Generally, a tenderer should possess all aspects necessary to perform the procurement contract, including:

professional, technical and environmental qualifications;

financial resources;

equipment and other physical facilities;

managerial capability;

reliability;

experience in the procurement object;

reputation; and

adequate personnel.

The tenderer must also:

have the legal capacity to enter into the contract; and

meet all ethical and other standards applicable in the country.

3.4 Can the number of potential participants in a tender be restricted in your jurisdiction?

Yes, the Public Procurement Act sets out guidelines for restricting the number of participants in a tender. The procuring entity may restrict the number of participants based on specific eligibility criteria such as financial or technical qualifications or any other relevant factor. The Public Procurement Act also allows for prequalification of tenderers, which essentially narrows down the number of tenderers in a tender process.

3.5 Do any special incentives apply to promote the participation of small and medium-sized enterprises in tenders in your jurisdiction?

Yes. The government and procuring entities also encourage and require the use of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) for subcontracts under prime contracts. This provides SMEs with an opportunity to indirectly participate in public contracts. This is usually in the form of margins of preference in the evaluation process. This means that bids from SMEs may be given an advantage in terms of evaluation criteria or pricing.

Various government agencies and institutions – such as the National Board for Small Scale Industries – also offer business support services to SMEs that may be interested in public procurement, such as:

advice on bidding processes; and

access to information about upcoming business contract opportunities.

3.6 What rules and requirements apply in regard to the formulation of technical specifications used as part of a tender procedure?

The Public Procurement Act requires that the invitation to tender include the nature and technical specifications required for the tender in sufficient detail to enable effective responses to the invitation.

3.7 Are prospective tenderers which have assisted in the preparation of the tender restricted from participating in the tender procedure? If they are, what requirements are there on procuring entities to manage this?

Yes. Prospective tenderers that have assisted in preparing the tender documents may be restricted from participating in the tender procedure where their participation raises a disqualifying conflict of interest in the procurement process.

The Public Procurement Act requires that parties which have assisted in preparing the tender document be excluded from the tender procedure to ensure fair competition. Prospective tenderers are also required to disclose any assistance that they may have provided to the procuring entity in the preparation of the tender.

The procuring entity must also:

keep confidential information provided by tenderers during the preparation of the tender; and

not share this confidential information with other parties that may have conflicts of interest.

4 Governing principles

4.1 What key principles govern public procurement in your jurisdiction?

The Public Procurement Act sets out the key principles that should govern public procurement. The Public Procurement Authority (PPA) is vested with the power to ensure that public procurement is carried out in a fair, transparent and non-discriminatory environmentally and socially sustainable manner. The PPA is also required to:

ensure good faith;

have regard to public policy; and

avoid conflicts of interest in public procurements.

4.2 What requirements and restrictions apply with regard to the impartiality and independence of the procuring entity, including conflicts of interest?

The Public Procurement Act requires that bid processes be fair, open and transparent.

A procurement entity may exclude a tenderer from the procurement process due to a conflict of interest. Also, where a tenderer has a disqualifying conflict of interest, the affected party may be given the opportunity to remedy the conflict of interest in accordance with the relevant procedures of the procurement entity concerned.

A decision of a procurement entity to exclude a tenderer from the procurement process by reason of conflict of interest and the reasons for the exclusion must:

be included in the record of procurement proceedings; and

be promptly communicated to the tenderer concerned.

5 Procedures

5.1 What different types of tender procedures are available in your jurisdiction? What are the advantages and disadvantages of each?

The law provides for:

competitive tendering (international or national; requests for quotation and restricted tendering);

single-source procurement;

framework contracting; and

the selection of consultants (quality and cost based, quality based, least cost, consultant's qualification, fixed budget, single-source selection).

Competitive tendering (international or national):

Advantages:

There is a high level of competition, thus ensuring value for money. Transparency and fairness are promoted due to the open nature of the process.

Disadvantages:

It usually requires more time and resources to tender and evaluate responses, particularly if a large number of bids are received and need to be evaluated.

It may not be suitable for complex or specialised procurements where specialised expertise is crucial. Restricted tendering: Advantages:

It allows for pre-qualification of suppliers based on criteria, ensuring that only qualified suppliers are invited to submit bids.

There is a shorter evaluation process compared to open tendering. Disadvantages: