Bank Of Ghana Guidelines On Anti-Money Laundering For Foreign Exchange Bureaux

Anti-Money Laundering (AML) laws play an important role in safeguarding the integrity and stability of financial systems. Foreign Exchange Bureaux (FEBs), in particular, are at risk of being used in money laundering operations as they operate in a high-risk environment where illicit funds can easily be laundered.



To mitigate these risks, the Bank of Ghana and the Financial Intelligence Centre have issued AML guidelines to strengthen compliance, improve risk management, and protect against financial crime.



Read the detailed guidelines as well as the requirements for FEBs and the sanctions for non-compliance here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.