Colombia Elects Abelardo De La Espriella: What Comes Next For Its Economy?

Colombia has elected Abelardo De La Espriella as President, marking a pronounced shift to the right following the administration of Gustavo Petro. De La Espriella defeated left-wing senator Iván Cepeda in the June 2026 runoff by a narrow margin of less than 1%. His four-year term is expected to set the direction of Colombian economic and security policy through to 2030. The result is part of a broader rightward trend across the region, mirroring developments in Chile and Peru (also discussed in our blog).

For investors, the result carries potentially significant implications. De La Espriella campaigned on a platform combining a hardline security agenda, a smaller state, broadening of the tax base, renewed support for hydrocarbons and a more explicitly market-oriented economic policy. However, the election was closely contested, Congress remains fragmented, and Colombia’s fiscal position has materially deteriorated. The investment outlook is therefore likely to be shaped less by the direction of policy than by the incoming administration’s capacity to build coalitions, restore fiscal credibility and provide regulatory certainty in sectors such as energy, infrastructure and mining.

A market-friendly shift under fiscal pressure

The incoming administration has moved swiftly to signal that fiscal consolidation will be a priority. The president-elect has instructed his incoming Finance Minister, Miguel Gómez, to travel to Washington to meet international banks and multilateral lenders as part of an effort to refinance Colombia’s public debt, extend maturities and reduce borrowing costs. De La Espriella announced that Colombia’s net debt stands at historically elevated levels, framing the refinancing initiative as part of a broader programme to restore fiscal order and rebuild confidence in the economy.

That message is likely to be welcomed by markets, but the scale of the fiscal challenge is material. The fiscal deficit is estimated at between 7% and 8% of GDP, above levels reported by the outgoing government, while Colombia’s finance ministry had earlier raised its 2026 fiscal deficit target to 5.3% of GDP from 5.1%. A funding shortfall of COP 39.6 trillion (approximately USD 11.55 billion) is estimated to meet the 2026 fiscal target, with a possible 2027 gap of COP 46 trillion absent corrective measures. This is against the backdrop of the International Monetary Fund projecting Colombian real GDP growth of 2.3% in 2026 and average consumer price inflation of 5.9%.

Energy Policy

Energy policy is perhaps the clearest area of anticipated policy reversal. De La Espriella has pledged to restart oil exploration and permit fracking, reportedly aiming to nearly double production to 1.3 million barrels per day. This would represent a significant departure from the Petro administration’s approach, which included a halt on new oil and gas exploration licences and a strong emphasis on energy-transition policy. It would also appear to signal a retreat from the Petro administration’s 2025 announcement declaring the Colombian Amazon portion a reserve area protected from new large-scale hydrocarbon and mining activities, a measure that covered approximately 42% of Colombia’s continental territory.

Ecopetrol, Colombia's majority state-owned oil and gas company and the country's largest enterprise by revenue, is likely to be at the centre of this shift. Under a more extraction-focused administration, Ecopetrol could be expected to play a leading role in expanding upstream investment, increasing reserves and production, and advancing new exploration and unconventional hydrocarbon projects. In that context, De La Espriella’s victory had reportedly already prompted a pause in proposed modifications to Ecopetrol’s corporate governance, which had been associated with the Petro administration’s broader energy-transition agenda. The apparent suspension of those reforms may be viewed by some investors as signalling greater strategic continuity and a renewed emphasis on Ecopetrol’s traditional hydrocarbons business.

From an investment perspective, the near-term market reaction may be cautiously positive if the incoming administration is perceived as strengthening governance, re-opening upstream opportunities and improving the predictability of hydrocarbons policy.

Mining, Illegal Economies and Security

Security was central to De La Espriella’s campaign. He has pledged to dismantle ongoing peace negotiations with armed groups in favour of a more robust military response. His programme also encompasses the dismantling of illegal economies, the recovery of territorial control, the reinforcement of the armed forces and intensified action against drug-trafficking and extortion.

This is directly relevant for investors. In several regions, illegal mining, extortion, attacks on infrastructure, drug-trafficking routes and the presence of armed groups can materially affect project economics, transport corridors, community relations and the safety of the companies’ personnel.

Infrastructure and Public-Private Investment

Infrastructure is likely to feature prominently in the new administration’s economic agenda, particularly given that fiscal constraints limit the state’s capacity to fund large-scale projects directly. Colombia has a well-established concession and public-private partnership framework, and private capital is expected to remain essential for transport, logistics, ports, energy transmission and social infrastructure.

The key questions for investors in infrastructure will be whether the administration can improve project execution, unblock delayed projects and maintain contractual stability. A pro-investment government may seek to accelerate concessions and public-private partnerships, but fiscal pressures could also increase scrutiny of contingent liabilities, availability payments and renegotiations. In that environment, careful contract structuring, tariff adjustment mechanisms, force majeure protections and dispute resolution clauses will remain critical.

Institutional Constraints and Governability

The political context will shape both the pace and scope of reform. The incoming president will need to navigate a divided Congress. This is likely to necessitate coalition-building, particularly for fiscal, tax, institutional and regulatory reforms that cannot be implemented solely through executive action.

Recent developments have also sharpened tensions around the transition. On 7 July 2026, De La Espriella instructed his team to suspend the formal handover process with the outgoing Petro administration, after Petro continued to question the legitimacy of the election result. Petro has alleged that De La Espriella’s victory was subject to irregularities involving electoral software and voting abroad. Petro further claims that his political party would pursue legal avenues, including actions seeking the annulment of the presidential election.

Beyond these political tensions, the transition itself carries institutional risks. Rapid changes within state entities, regulators or state-owned enterprises could give rise to legal and administrative uncertainty if not carefully managed. Accordingly, appointments to ministries, infrastructure agencies, sectoral regulators and state-owned enterprises will provide an early indication of the administration’s approach to governance and execution.

Investment Disputes Outlook and Broader International Dimension

Colombia is party to a broad network of bilateral investment treaties and free trade agreements containing investor protections, and it remains an important destination for foreign direct investment in Latin America. An administration that favours private investment may reduce certain sources of regulatory friction and, in that respect, the change of government does not of itself create disputes risk. Yet, periods of policy transition can give rise to disputes where incoming authorities revisit existing contracts, concessions, permits, licences, environmental obligations or governance structures. This comes against the backdrop of President Petro's earlier statements suggesting that Colombia should withdraw from the investor-state dispute settlement system, including ICSID, although no concrete steps were ultimately taken in that direction. More broadly, Colombia has faced an increasing number of investment treaty claims over the past decade, with UNCTAD recording 29 known investor-State cases against the country, several of which have been filed in recent years. Investors are thus advised to monitor early regulatory and administrative decisions closely for any signals of discontinuity that could affect their investments.

Furthermore, the international dimension extends beyond bilateral treaties. During the campaign, De La Espriella questioned Colombia’s participation in certain multilateral organisations, including the United Nations and the Organisation of American States, arguing that their costs and benefits warranted review. Whilst earlier statements suggested a possible withdrawal from some of these bodies, later comments framed the issue as subject to further assessment. Any material change in Colombia's multilateral commitments could raise concerns among foreign investors regarding the predictability of the country's international legal obligations and its broader institutional stability.

Key Takeaways

De La Espriella’s election is likely to be viewed by markets as a potentially investment-friendly shift in Colombia’s policy direction, particularly in relation to hydrocarbons, security and fiscal management. However, Colombia’s fiscal position, narrow electoral mandate and divided Congress mean that execution risk remains considerable.

If De La Espriella can pair pro-market signals with institutional discipline, fiscal realism and contractual stability, Colombia may see renewed investor interest across key sectors. Indeed, financial markets appeared to respond positively to his electoral momentum, with Colombian bonds reportedly strengthening as investors anticipated a more market-friendly policy agenda. If implementation proves abrupt or politically constrained, the result may instead be a period of heightened uncertainty. We will continue to monitor developments closely, particularly in relation to energy policy, infrastructure, public debt management, state-owned enterprises and the investment disputes landscape.