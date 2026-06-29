Dominican Republic Among The Region’s Lowest-Risk Countries, According To FIU Report

The Dominican Republic has emerged as one of Latin America's lowest-risk countries for investment, according to Florida International University's 2025 Country Risk Index. With favorable scores across economic, political, and international risk categories, the nation is attracting significant foreign capital across multiple sectors including real estate, tourism, manufacturing, and energy.

Guzmán Ariza is the largest law firm in the Dominican Republic with 47 lawyers and seven offices throughout the country. Our firm is full-service with multilingual attorneys equipped to help the clients in business and personal matters, across a wide variety of areas in corporate and business law or litigation.

Article Insights

Guzman Ariza Attorneys At Law are most popular: within Immigration, Corporate/Commercial Law and Real Estate and Construction topic(s)

in South America

The Dominican Republic continues to stand out as one of the lowest-risk countries in the region, a condition that strengthens the favorable climate for foreign investment across its various sectors.

According to a report by Florida International University (FIU) and the Adam Smith Center for Economic Freedom, titled the 2025 Latin America Country Risk Index and Analysis, the Dominican Republic ranked among the countries with the lowest risk levels in the region, across areas such as economic, political, social, and international risk.

The Dominican Republic stands among the most stable countries in the region, with an overall risk score of 3.00, 2.81 in economic risk, 3.08 in political risk, and 2.83 in international risk, placing it among the region’s lowest indices.

In terms of foreign policy, the Dominican Republic maintains an active and pragmatic foreign policy aimed at promoting its national interests, security, economic development, and international cooperation. Given the current geopolitical landscape, the country maintains close ties with the United States, translating into a positive climate for investment.

A Key Destination for Foreign Investment

According to the 2025 Latin America Country Risk Index and Analysis report by FIU, 76% of experts recommend investing in the country.

These favorable conditions, combined with an increasingly conducive regulatory environment that encourages and sustains investment, have helped strengthen investor confidence and attract new opportunities — particularly in the real estate, tourism, manufacturing, aviation, energy and mining, film, healthcare, pharmaceutical, and telecommunications sectors, among others, according to the Dominican Republic’s Export and Investment Center (ProDominicana).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.