ARTICLE
17 November 2025

Government Support And Guarantees For The Implementation Of Public-private Partnership Projects

GI
GRATA International

Contributor

GRATA International logo
GRATA International is a dynamically developing international law firm which provides services for projects in the countries of the former Soviet Union and Eastern Europe. More than 28 years 250 professionals in 19 countries advise major international and local firms. GRATA is recognised by Chambers & Partners, Legal 500, IFLR1000, WWL, Asialaw Profiles. GRATA is recognised by Chambers & Partners, Legal 500, IFLR1000, WWL, Asialaw Profiles.
Explore Firm Details
A Public-Private Partnership (PPP) is a long-term, legally binding agreement between a public entity and a private company, under which the private party undertakes to provide comprehensive services that may include financing, design, construction, operation, and maintenance of public infrastructure.
Mongolia Government, Public Sector
GRATA International
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
GRATA International are most popular:
  • within Real Estate and Construction topic(s)
  • in Asia

A Public-Private Partnership (PPP) is a long-term, legally binding agreement between a public entity and a private company, under which the private party undertakes to provide comprehensive services that may include financing, design, construction, operation, and maintenance of public infrastructure. The private partner is compensated through user fees, payments from the public entity based on performance, or a combination of both.

PPP principle structure

PPP is widely considered an effective solution to address insufficient government funding, the lack of technical expertise in the public sector to maintain infrastructure, and the need for risk sharing of infrastructure projects. As a result, PPPs have been extensively implemented in infrastructure development across the globe. Moreover, a large and growing global PPP market has emerged to support infrastructure projects worldwide, playing a crucial role in promoting the sustainable development of developing countries.

Read more

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of GRATA International
GRATA International
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More