Family Office Structures: Built Years Ago, Still Right Today? For Summary Q&A click here.

Most family offices don’t start with a blank page.

They inherit something: a trust settled years ago, a holding company that has quietly sat at the centre of things, together with a set of arrangements that made perfect sense at the time they were put in place.

They continue, adapt slightly and expand around the edges.

And slowly, almost without noticing, the structure stops being a decision and becomes part of the background.

It works. It is familiar. No one is entirely sure when it was last reviewed, but it is not causing any obvious problems – so it remains as is.

This is how many family office structures evolve, not through deliberate design, but through continuity, and continuity is powerful. It carries institutional memory, preserves stability and avoids unnecessary disruption.

But it also carries assumptions.

The context in which many of these structures were originally created has shifted, often significantly. Families are more international, assets are more complex, and the expectations of the next generation are different from those of the previous. Transparency, governance and control are no longer side considerations, they are central issues.

Yet the structures themselves often remain anchored in an earlier version of the same family.

The uncomfortable question, rarely asked directly is simple: if we were setting up this structure today, would we do it this way?

That question tends to open the door to jurisdictions that are not always part of the immediate conversation.

Gibraltar is one of them.

Not because it presents itself as a default or an obvious first choice, but because it invites a more deliberate assessment of what the structure is actually trying to achieve.

When families explain why their arrangements sit where they do, the reasoning is usually framed in terms of certainty, established jurisdictions, recognised legal systems and deep pools of advisers. All of these are important.

But beneath that is something more human, a preference for what is known. Structures that are easy to explain, easy to replicate, and unlikely to raise questions at the wrong moment.

That instinct is entirely rational, but is not always aligned with what works best over time.

Family office structuring today is less about preserving assets in a static environment and more about managing change across generations. Governance matters more. Flexibility matters more. The ability to adapt without rebuilding from scratch is often the difference between a structure that lasts and one that slowly becomes constraining.

This is where Gibraltar’s profile becomes interesting.

It combines a legal system that is immediately recognisable, common law, English derived, predictable in its reasoning, with a scale that changes how advice and regulation actually feel in practice.

Decisions are not abstract. The people advising on a structure are often directly involved throughout its life. Engagement with regulators is not filtered through layers of process. There is a directness with how things operate that is difficult to replicate in larger centres.

More than that, in a smaller jurisdiction the key participants tend to be visible and accessible. Regulators, banks, advisers and, where needed, even policymakers are not distant institutions but reachable individuals. Conversations happen earlier, issues are addressed more directly, and structures can be shaped with a clearer understanding of how they will be treated in practice.

For a family office, that has real value. It changes the experience from navigating a system to engaging with it.

A structure is not just defined by how it is set up, but by how it behaves over time. How quickly can it respond to change? How straightforward is it to refine governance as the family evolves? How accessible are the individuals who help navigate those decisions?

These questions rarely feature in initial jurisdiction comparisons, but they tend to surface later, when the structure is under pressure.

In a smaller jurisdiction, continuity is not just a characteristic of the structures, but of the advisers behind them. ISOLAS, having been established in Gibraltar since 1892 maintains relationships with families, which often extend across generations. Advisers are not introduced at the point of a transaction, but much earlier, with successive generations becoming familiar with the structure and the decision-making process over time.

That continuity has practical value. When moments of transition arise, succession, governance changes, or the need to revisit long-standing arrangements, those advising are not approaching matters in isolation. They understand the history, the context and the family dynamics, allowing the conversation to move more quickly from explanation to solution.

And when you look more closely at how modern family office structures are actually used, certain features start to matter more than headlines.

The ability to use private trust companies to retain a degree of family control without undermining governance. The flexibility of trust law that accommodates multi-generational planning without constant restructuring. The availability of foundations as an alternative for families less comfortable with traditional trust concepts, while still seeking permanence and clarity of purpose.

Alongside this sits the corporate layer, often overlooked but critical. A system where companies are taxed on a largely territorial basis creates a different dynamic for globally held assets, particularly where underlying income is not sourced locally.

For principals and senior executives within the family office, personal structuring also becomes part of the equation. Specialist tax regimes, such as Category 2 Status and High Executive Possessing Specialist Skills (HEPSS) are not, in themselves, the reason to choose a jurisdiction, but they reflect a broader philosophy with an ecosystem designed around mobile families and key decision-makers.

In practical terms, Category 2 Status provides a capped tax exposure, with tax payable on a maximum assessable income of £118,000, resulting in a maximum annual liability of approximately £42,380, regardless of actual worldwide income. HEPSS, by contrast, is focused on senior executives, capping taxable earned income at £160,000 per annum.

These are not headline features in isolation. They illustrate a consistent theme, namely that the jurisdiction is structured with an understanding that capital, control and individuals do not move independently of one another.

Set against that is lifestyle, which is often treated as peripheral, but rarely is in practice. The anticipated UK–EU treaty arrangements, including the proposed removal of the land border between Spain and Gibraltar and the potential for Gibraltar to participate in a Schengen-style framework, would further reinforce what is already a distinctive proposition, a stable legal base combined with seamless access to a broader Mediterranean environment.

There is also a broader dynamic at play.

Larger, more established jurisdictions excel at standardisation. They offer depth, consistency and a degree of institutional familiarity that is hard to match. That is why they dominate.

But scale brings inertia.

Change is slower, innovation is more considered, and structures tend to follow well-trodden paths. That works well when the objective is predictability. It is less effective when the objective is adaptability.

Smaller jurisdictions operate differently. They are closer to the clients they serve, quicker to engage with new ideas, and more willing to shape solutions around specific circumstances rather than fit circumstances into existing templates.

Gibraltar sits firmly in that category.

Its approach to areas such as digital assets has demonstrated how that responsiveness can be translated into practical frameworks; however, for family offices, the more relevant consideration is cultural rather than technical.

There is an embedded willingness to engage with complexity, rather than defer it.

That matters when dealing with multi-generational wealth, where the questions are rarely standard and the answers rarely sit neatly within pre-existing structures.

What makes this slightly counterintuitive is how much effort families typically invest elsewhere.

Investment strategies are scrutinised in detail. Managers are selected carefully. Asset allocations are debated at length.

The structure that holds all of it together, often the single longest-lived element of the entire ecosystem, is given comparatively little attention once it is in place.

It becomes part of the scenery.

Revisiting it feels unnecessary, until it becomes necessary.

Gibraltar is not the answer in every case. Sometimes the existing arrangements remain entirely appropriate. Sometimes the benefits of familiarity outweigh the advantages of change.

But what Gibraltar does, quietly, is prompt a reassessment.

It is sufficiently different to make the decision an active one again. It requires the family and its advisers to revisit the fundamentals, what the structure is for, how it is meant to operate, and whether it still reflects the reality of the family it serves.

That exercise, in itself, is where most of the value sits.

Because in family office structuring, the risk is rarely that nothing exists. It is that what exists is no longer aligned with what is needed, and no one has paused to notice.

And that is not a question of jurisdiction.

It is a question of whether the structure is still doing its job.

For those establishing family office structures today, the question is slightly different, but no less important. It is not about revisiting what exists, but about getting it right from the outset. Jurisdiction, governance and flexibility are not decisions that sit at the margins, they shape how a structure will operate across generations.

In that context, this may be the moment to consider alternatives more deliberately. Gibraltar, for the reasons outlined above, is not always the default answer. But it is increasingly a considered one.