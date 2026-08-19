Gibraltar Introduces New Framework For Cross-Border Workers Under The Treaty With The European Union

Following the entry into force of the Treaty on Gibraltar and the European Union, HM Government of Gibraltar has now published the TGEU Implementation (Frontier Workers) Regulations 2026 (LN.2026/319), which came into force on 13 August 2026.

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Following the entry into force of the Treaty on Gibraltar and the European Union, HM Government of Gibraltar has now published the TGEU Implementation (Frontier Workers) Regulations 2026 (LN.2026/319), which came into force on 13 August 2026.

The Regulations establish a new legal framework governing the rights of certain cross-border workers living in Spain and working in Gibraltar. They form part of Gibraltar’s implementation of Titles I and II of Part Four of the Treaty and are intended to provide legal certainty for frontier workers whilst facilitating continued labour mobility across the border.

For many years, Gibraltar’s economy has relied heavily on workers who reside in Spain and commute daily or weekly to Gibraltar for employment or self-employment. The new Regulations place those arrangements on a formal Treaty-based footing and set out both the rights afforded to frontier workers and the circumstances in which those rights may be restricted.

Who Qualifies as a Frontier Worker?

The Regulations define a frontier worker as a Union citizen who is legally resident in Spain and who either:

• Works as an employee in Gibraltar and returns to Spain at least once a week; or

• Carries on self-employed activities both in Gibraltar and Spain and returns to Spain at least once a week.

The framework is therefore designed specifically for genuinely cross-border workers who maintain their residence in Spain whilst carrying out economic activity in Gibraltar.

The Regulations also extend certain rights to qualifying family members, including:

• Spouses;

• Registered partners (where recognised under the relevant legislation);

• Dependent children and descendants under 21; and

• Dependent parents and grandparents.

Importantly, family members may qualify regardless of their nationality, provided they are legally resident in Spain.

Right to Work in Gibraltar

One of the key purposes of the Regulations is to preserve the ability of eligible frontier workers to access employment and self-employment opportunities in Gibraltar.

Eligible workers are granted the right to:

• Take up and pursue employment in Gibraltar;

• Register with Gibraltar’s employment services;

• Enter, stay in and leave Gibraltar for employment-related purposes; and

• Carry on self-employed activities in Gibraltar.

The Regulations expressly provide that these activities are to be undertaken in accordance with the same domestic rules that apply to British nationals in Gibraltar.

Equal Treatment Protections

A central feature of the new framework is the principle of equal treatment.

Employed frontier workers are entitled to the same treatment as employed British nationals legally resident in Gibraltar in relation to:

• Employment conditions;

• Pay and remuneration;

• Dismissal protections;

• Re-employment rights;

• Social and tax advantages;

• Trade union membership and participation; and

• Access to vocational training and retraining.

Self-employed frontier workers are afforded similar protections, particularly in relation to working conditions, social and tax advantages and training opportunities.

These provisions are intended to ensure that eligible frontier workers are not disadvantaged solely because they reside in Spain rather than Gibraltar.

Certain Public Service Roles Remain Restricted

Whilst the Regulations create significant employment rights, they do not guarantee access to every role.

Gibraltar may continue to restrict access to certain public service positions where the post involves participation in the exercise of public authority or responsibility for safeguarding Gibraltar’s general interests.

This reflects long-established principles found in European free movement law and recognises that some public functions may legitimately be reserved.

Retaining Frontier Worker Status

The Regulations also recognise that employment circumstances can change.

Frontier worker status may be retained in a number of situations, including where the individual:

• Is temporarily unable to work due to illness or accident;

• Becomes involuntarily unemployed after more than one year of employment;

• Becomes involuntarily unemployed following a short-term contract;

• Undertakes vocational training whilst unemployed; or

• Voluntarily leaves employment to undertake vocational training connected to previous employment.

In the case of certain shorter-term employment arrangements, retained status may continue for up to six months.

These provisions provide an important degree of protection during periods of temporary disruption or transition.

Rights of Family Members

The Regulations also contain provisions designed to protect family life.

Qualifying family members may benefit from equal treatment in relation to certain social and tax advantages where the frontier worker is employed or self-employed in Gibraltar.

In addition, children of frontier workers who reside in Gibraltar are entitled to equal access to education, apprenticeships and vocational training on the same basis as the children of British nationals working in Gibraltar.

Introduction of Frontier Worker Certificates

A practical and important change is the introduction of a formal certificate of status.

Applications are made electronically through eGov and must be supported by:

• Valid identification documentation; and

• Evidence that the applicant qualifies as a frontier worker.

The certificate serves as official proof of frontier worker status and will be valid for one year.

Applications for renewal will generally follow the same process.

The Director of Employment may refuse to renew or may revoke a certificate where the individual ceases to qualify as a frontier worker or becomes subject to a restriction measure under the Regulations.

The introduction of these certificates is likely to provide greater certainty for both workers and employers, particularly when demonstrating Treaty rights and employment eligibility.

Posted Workers

The Regulations also address the position of certain posted workers.

These provisions apply where a worker employed by a business established in Spain is temporarily posted to Gibraltar to provide services within the contiguous frontier area.

In those circumstances, posted workers are entitled to benefit from Gibraltar employment protections relating to matters such as:

• Working time and rest periods;

• Paid annual leave;

• Remuneration;

• Health and safety;

• Equality and non-discrimination protections;

• Protection of young workers and pregnant workers; and

• Certain travel and accommodation rights.

These provisions are intended to ensure fair competition whilst preventing undercutting of applicable labour standards.

Public Policy, Security and Health Restrictions

Although the Regulations confer significant rights, those rights are not absolute.

The authorities retain the power to impose restrictions on grounds of:

• Public policy;

• Public security; or

• Public health.

However, the Regulations impose important safeguards.

Any restriction must be proportionate, objectively justified and based on the personal conduct of the individual concerned.

Importantly, previous criminal convictions alone cannot automatically justify a restriction.

Public health measures are also limited and may only be imposed in specific circumstances.

Right of Appeal

Where a restriction measure is imposed, affected persons must be notified in writing and informed of:

• The reasons for the decision;

• Their right to appeal; and

• The applicable appeal deadlines.

Appeals are brought before the Supreme Court and generally must be commenced within 28 days.

The Court is empowered to consider:

• The legality of the decision;

• The factual basis for the restriction; and

• Whether the measure is proportionate.

This provides an important safeguard against arbitrary or excessive interference with frontier worker rights.

Our Observations

The Frontier Workers Regulations 2026 represent another significant step in Gibraltar’s implementation of the Treaty on Gibraltar and the European Union.

Unlike the recently introduced Residency Regulations 2026, which focus on the right to reside in Gibraltar, these Regulations are primarily concerned with protecting the rights of individuals who continue to reside in Spain whilst carrying out economic activity in Gibraltar.

For employers, the new framework provides a clearer legal basis for employing frontier workers and introduces a formal certification process that may assist in demonstrating employment eligibility and Treaty rights. For workers, the Regulations provide important protections regarding equal treatment, family rights and access to employment.

Given the economic importance of cross-border labour to Gibraltar, the practical operation of these provisions will be closely watched by employers, workers and advisers alike as the new Treaty framework begins to take effect.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.