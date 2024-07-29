ARTICLE
29 July 2024

Better Design, Better Business - Reinventing Design And Manufacturing For Sustainability

How can companies not only protect the environment through sustainable design and innovative manufacturing approaches, but also increase their business success?
How can companies not only protect the environment through sustainable design and innovative manufacturing approaches, but also increase their business success? In our latest article, you will find out why sustainability in production is essential, how EU legislation is driving change and what successful strategies leading companies are using. Be inspired by forward-looking concepts and practical examples that show how you can combine sustainability and profitability.

Key findings:

  • Sustainability as a strategic priority: Energy saving and resource efficiency are essential for European manufacturing companies.
  • Rise of the circular economy: Increasing rates of material reuse, especially in countries such as the Netherlands and Belgium.
  • Importance of design: Over 80% of a product's environmental impact is determined in the design phase.
  • Challenges and opportunities: Falling costs for recycled materials and successful models such as 'power-by-the-hour' offer economic benefits.

25 July 2024

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

