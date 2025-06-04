ARTICLE
4 June 2025

Episode 123: Why Self-managed NPIFs Have So Much To Offer (Podcast)

Finance Malta

There has been considerable interest in a new product now available in Malta: the self-managed Notified Professional Investor Fund launched in February 2025. Anabel Mifsud, the managing director of Fexserv, explained how the product has evolved since the NPIF was first launched by the regular, the Malta Financial Services Authority, in 2023. The competitiveness of the self-managed NPIF is based on the fact that it only requires a notification procedure, which should allow fund managers to benefit from a quick time to market and comparatively lower setup and ongoing compliance costs.‍

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

