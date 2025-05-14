ARTICLE
14 May 2025

European Long-Term Investment Funds (ELTIFs) In A Nutshell

EH
ELVINGER HOSS PRUSSEN, société anonyme

Contributor

ELVINGER HOSS PRUSSEN, société anonyme logo
Independent in structure and spirit, Elvinger Hoss Prussen guides clients on their most critical Luxembourg legal matters. Committed to excellence and creativity in legal practice, our firm delivers the best possible advice for businesses, institutions and entrepreneurs, playing a unique role in the development of Luxembourg as a financial centre.
Explore Firm Details
Regulation (EU) 2015/760 on European long-term investment funds (ELTIF) has been amended by the revised ELTIF Regulation which is applicable since 10 January 2024.
Luxembourg Finance and Banking
Jacques Elvinger,Patrick Reuter,Jérôme Wigny
+17 Authors

1. ELTIF: distributing alternative strategies to nonprofessional investors

Regulation (EU) 2015/760 on European long-term investment funds (ELTIF) has been amended by the revised ELTIF Regulation which is applicable since 10 January 2024.

On 25 October 2024, Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2024/2759 of 19 July 2024 supplementing the ELTIF Regulation (ELTIF RTS) was published in the Official Journal of the European Union. The ELTIF RTS enter into force on 26 October 2024.

On 25 October 2024, Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2024/2759 of 19 July 2024 supplementing the ELTIF Regulation (ELTIF RTS) was published in the Official Journal of the European Union. The ELTIF RTS enter into force on 26 October 2024.

These 'democratized' vehicles have been structured mainly as ELTIFs or Luxembourg undertakings for collective investment setup under part II of the Law of 2010 or the combination of ELTIFs and Part II structures. The Part II fund is a Luxembourg domestic AIF that may accept all types of investors, including retail.

The ELTIF regime enables alternative investment fund managers to market their AIFs in the EEA with a passport to retail investors. Part II funds have been wellknown to investors beyond the EEA for several decades.

An ELTIF may be set-up as a Part II fund (or a compartment thereof) to release the full potential of its retail marketing passport.

2.Overview of Luxembourg investment vehicles

1623422a.jpg

3. ELTIF key features

  • Alternative investment fund (AIF) – subject to AIFMD
  • Managed by an authorised AIFM – no sub-threshold AIFM
  • Authorised and supervised by the financial regulator (CSSF) – for compliance with ELTIF Regulation aspects
  • Authorisation at the level of the sub-fund - possible to add ELTIF sub-funds to an existing structure
  • EU marketing passport for professional and retail investors – unique advantage for AIFs
  • Objective to facilitate the raising and channeling of capital towards long-term investments in the real economy

4. EU marketing passport

  • The ELTIF Regulation is directly applicable in all EU countries
  • Member states are not allowed to add requirements in the field covered by the ELTIF Regulation (art. 1 paragraph 3)
  • Notification procedure as per AIFMD for both professional and retail investors

5. Eligible investors and distribution

ELTIF ELTIF - UCI Part II ELTIF - RAIF, SIF or SICAR
ELIGIBLE INVESTORS
  • No restrictions
    • Professional investors
    • Retail investors
  • No restrictions
  • Only well-informed investors
    • Institutional investors
    • Professional investors
    • Any other investors who:
      • confirm in writing adhesion to the status of well-informed investor, AND
      • invests a minimum of EUR 100,000
        (or has been the subject of an assessment by a credit institution, an investment firm, a management company or an authorised AIFM certifying his expertise, his experience and his knowledge in adequately appraising the contemplated investment)
DISTRIBUTION
  • EU marketing passport for professional and retail investors
  • EU marketing passport for professional and retail investors
  • EU marketing passport for professional and retail investors (but retail investors must qualify as well-informed investors)
Delegating to / appointing distributor(s) possible

6. Marketing to retail investors – additional requirements

Suitability test

  • Obtaining information about retail investor (MIFID II):
    • their knowledge and experience in the investment field
    • their financial situation
    • their investment objective
  • Providing statement on suitability (MIFID II)
  • Express consent of investor possible in case of negative statement
  • No MIFID II license required for AIFM marketing directly

Depositary – additional requirements (application of UCITS depositary regime):

  • Entity authorised to act as depositary for UCITS (e.g. credit institution)
  • No discharge of liability in the event of loss of financial instruments held by a 3rd party
  • Liability of depositary cannot be excluded or limited
  • Assets cannot be reused by depositary

PRIIPs Regulation

  • PRIIPS KIDs

AIFMD

  • Facilities: arrangement in host country(ies) to inform investors, handle orders, liaise with regulator... (no physical presence required)

7. ELTIF secondary market

  • Listing of ELTIF possible
  • Allowing free transfer of shares/units/interests is mandatory
    • subject to complying with regulatory requirements and conditions set out in the prospectus
  • Possibility to provide for full or partial matching of transfer requests between existing and potential investors as detailed in the ELTIF RTS
    • subject to conditions set out in a detailed policy (role of AIFM, timing, price, ratio, costs and fees)

8. Conditions for redemptions upon request

  • ELTIFs can be structured as closed-ended vehicles or open-ended vehicles
  • Redemptions are possible if provided for in the ELTIF documentation
  • Timeframe: not during ramp-up OR not during minimum holding period (except for feeder ELTIFs)
  • ELTIFs have to put in place a redemption policy and liquidity management tools compatible with the long-term investment strategy
    • Anti-dilution liquidity management tool: ELTIF manager may discretionarily select and implement at least one tool among anti-dilution levies, swing pricing and redemption fees and may select other tools under certain conditions
  • Redemptions on pro rata basis if requests exceed maximum % (possibility to foresee gating provisions)

To view the full article click here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Jacques Elvinger
Jacques Elvinger
Person photo placeholder
Patrick Reuter
Photo of Gast Juncker
Gast Juncker
Photo of Jérôme Wigny
Jérôme Wigny
Photo of Sophie Laguesse
Sophie Laguesse
Photo of Frédérique Lifrange
Frédérique Lifrange
Photo of Sophie Dupin
Sophie Dupin
Photo of Olivia Moessner
Olivia Moessner
Photo of Joachim Cour
Joachim Cour
Photo of Yves Elvinger
Yves Elvinger
Photo of Benjamin Rossignon
Benjamin Rossignon
Person photo placeholder
Jeffrey Kolbet
Photo of Thomas Göricke
Thomas Göricke
Photo of Michel Marques Pereira
Michel Marques Pereira
Photo of Jil Lanners
Jil Lanners
Photo of Anaïs Sohler
Anaïs Sohler
Photo of Xavier Le Sourne
Xavier Le Sourne
Person photo placeholder
Charlotte Chen
Person photo placeholder
Nicolas Fermaud
Person photo placeholder
Jean-Thomas Pradillon
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More