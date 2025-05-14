European Long-Term Investment Funds (ELTIFs) In A Nutshell

1. ELTIF: distributing alternative strategies to nonprofessional investors

Regulation (EU) 2015/760 on European long-term investment funds (ELTIF) has been amended by the revised ELTIF Regulation which is applicable since 10 January 2024.

On 25 October 2024, Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2024/2759 of 19 July 2024 supplementing the ELTIF Regulation (ELTIF RTS) was published in the Official Journal of the European Union. The ELTIF RTS enter into force on 26 October 2024.

On 25 October 2024, Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2024/2759 of 19 July 2024 supplementing the ELTIF Regulation (ELTIF RTS) was published in the Official Journal of the European Union. The ELTIF RTS enter into force on 26 October 2024.

These 'democratized' vehicles have been structured mainly as ELTIFs or Luxembourg undertakings for collective investment setup under part II of the Law of 2010 or the combination of ELTIFs and Part II structures. The Part II fund is a Luxembourg domestic AIF that may accept all types of investors, including retail.

The ELTIF regime enables alternative investment fund managers to market their AIFs in the EEA with a passport to retail investors. Part II funds have been wellknown to investors beyond the EEA for several decades.

An ELTIF may be set-up as a Part II fund (or a compartment thereof) to release the full potential of its retail marketing passport.

2.Overview of Luxembourg investment vehicles

3. ELTIF key features

Alternative investment fund (AIF) – subject to AIFMD

– subject to AIFMD Managed by an authorised AIFM – no sub-threshold AIFM

– no sub-threshold AIFM Authorised and supervised by the financial regulator (CSSF) – for compliance with ELTIF Regulation aspects

– for compliance with ELTIF Regulation aspects Authorisation at the level of the sub-fund - possible to add ELTIF sub-funds to an existing structure

- possible to add ELTIF sub-funds to an existing structure EU marketing passport for professional and retail investors – unique advantage for AIFs

– unique advantage for AIFs Objective to facilitate the raising and channeling of capital towards long-term investments in the real economy

4. EU marketing passport

The ELTIF Regulation is directly applicable in all EU countries

in all EU countries Member states are not allowed to add requirements in the field covered by the ELTIF Regulation (art. 1 paragraph 3)

in the field covered by the ELTIF Regulation (art. 1 paragraph 3) Notification procedure as per AIFMD for both professional and retail investors

5. Eligible investors and distribution

ELTIF ELTIF - UCI Part II ELTIF - RAIF, SIF or SICAR ELIGIBLE INVESTORS No restrictions Professional investors Retail investors

No restrictions Only well-informed investors Institutional investors Professional investors Any other investors who: confirm in writing adhesion to the status of well-informed investor, AND invests a minimum of EUR 100,000

(or has been the subject of an assessment by a credit institution, an investment firm, a management company or an authorised AIFM certifying his expertise, his experience and his knowledge in adequately appraising the contemplated investment)

DISTRIBUTION EU marketing passport for professional and retail investors EU marketing passport for professional and retail investors EU marketing passport for professional and retail investors (but retail investors must qualify as well-informed investors) Delegating to / appointing distributor(s) possible

6. Marketing to retail investors – additional requirements

Suitability test

Obtaining information about retail investor (MIFID II): their knowledge and experience in the investment field their financial situation their investment objective

Providing statement on suitability (MIFID II)

on suitability (MIFID II) Express consent of investor possible in case of negative statement

of investor possible in case of negative statement No MIFID II license required for AIFM marketing directly

Depositary – additional requirements (application of UCITS depositary regime):

Entity authorised to act as depositary for UCITS (e.g. credit institution)

No discharge of liability in the event of loss of financial instruments held by a 3rd party

Liability of depositary cannot be excluded or limited

Assets cannot be reused by depositary

PRIIPs Regulation

PRIIPS KIDs

AIFMD

Facilities: arrangement in host country(ies) to inform investors, handle orders, liaise with regulator... (no physical presence required)

7. ELTIF secondary market

Listing of ELTIF possible

Allowing free transfer of shares/units/interests is mandatory subject to complying with regulatory requirements and conditions set out in the prospectus

Possibility to provide for full or partial matching of transfer requests between existing and potential investors as detailed in the ELTIF RTS subject to conditions set out in a detailed policy (role of AIFM, timing, price, ratio, costs and fees)

between existing and potential investors as detailed in the ELTIF RTS

8. Conditions for redemptions upon request

ELTIFs can be structured as closed-ended vehicles or open-ended vehicles

Redemptions are possible if provided for in the ELTIF documentation

Timeframe: not during ramp-up OR not during minimum holding period (except for feeder ELTIFs)

ELTIFs have to put in place a redemption policy and liquidity management tools compatible with the long-term investment strategy Anti-dilution liquidity management tool : ELTIF manager may discretionarily select and implement at least one tool among anti-dilution levies, swing pricing and redemption fees and may select other tools under certain conditions

and compatible with the long-term investment strategy Redemptions on pro rata basis if requests exceed maximum % (possibility to foresee gating provisions)

To view the full article click here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.