Outcomes From The AI Action Summit Held In Paris

Earlier this month, the ILAAI (of which Rouse and its strategic partner Lusheng are founder members) participated in the AI action summit in Paris, transforming the city into the global capital of artificial intelligence during the event.

The summit saw a significant shift in the global AI conversation, expanding beyond AI safety to incorporate five themes:

Public interest AI Future of work Innovation and Culture Trust in AI Global AI Governance

Attended by Heads of State, including French President, Emmanuel Macron, heads of major corporates, academia, NGOs and international organisations, it was an event which aimed to redefine the global AI narrative away from the risks of of advanced AI systems, which was criticised in some quarters, to one which emphasised innovation, governance and trust.

