Digital Assets Laws & Regulations In Malta

WH Partners has contributed the Malta chapter to Digital Assets Laws & Regulations – Comparative Analysis and Jurisdictional Insights 2026.
The chapter provides a practical overview of Malta’s regulatory framework for digital assets, examining the legislation, licensing requirements and compliance considerations relevant to businesses operating in or targeting the Maltese market. It also considers Malta’s alignment with the EU’s Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) and the roles of key authorities including the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA) and Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit (FIAU).
The contribution addresses key areas including digital asset licensing and market access, AML/CFT obligations, taxation, security and consumer protection, blockchain and smart contracts, cross-border considerations, investment and fundraising, enforcement and dispute resolution, and emerging developments within the sector. It also explores trends including tokenisation, decentralised finance, artificial intelligence and the evolving digital asset fund landscape.
Read the full Malta chapter here: https://lexhost.com/practice-areas/digital-assets-laws-regulations/malta
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