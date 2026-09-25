Digital Assets Laws & Regulations In Malta

WH Partners examines Malta's comprehensive regulatory framework for digital assets, detailing licensing requirements, compliance obligations, and the jurisdiction's alignment with EU MiCA regulations. The analysis covers critical operational considerations for businesses in the digital asset space, from AML/CFT requirements to emerging trends in tokenisation and decentralised finance.

Finance Malta is a non-profit public-private initiative set up to promote Malta as an international financial centre, both within, as well as outside Malta. It brings together, and harnesses, the resources of the industry and government, to ensure Malta maintains a modern and effective legal, regulatory, and fiscal framework in which the financial services sector can continue to grow and prosper. The Board of Governors, together with the founding associations: The Malta Funds Asset Servicing Association, the Malta Bankers Association, the Malta Insurance Association, the Association of Insurance Brokers, the Malta Insurance Managers Association, the Institute of Financial Services Practitioners; its members and staff are all committed to promote Malta as an innovative international.

WH Partners has contributed the Malta chapter to Digital Assets Laws & Regulations – Comparative Analysis and Jurisdictional Insights 2026.

The chapter provides a practical overview of Malta’s regulatory framework for digital assets, examining the legislation, licensing requirements and compliance considerations relevant to businesses operating in or targeting the Maltese market. It also considers Malta’s alignment with the EU’s Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) and the roles of key authorities including the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA) and Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit (FIAU).

The contribution addresses key areas including digital asset licensing and market access, AML/CFT obligations, taxation, security and consumer protection, blockchain and smart contracts, cross-border considerations, investment and fundraising, enforcement and dispute resolution, and emerging developments within the sector. It also explores trends including tokenisation, decentralised finance, artificial intelligence and the evolving digital asset fund landscape.

Read the full Malta chapter here: https://lexhost.com/practice-areas/digital-assets-laws-regulations/malta

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