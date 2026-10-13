What Changed In EU Commodity Derivatives Reporting

ESMA’s revised weekly commodity derivatives reporting arrangements went live on 3 September 2026. The change involves updated technical requirements, validation rules and XML schema version 2.0—the electronic structure used to submit the data. 1

Technical acceptance is not proof that the underlying data is right.

For businesses trading energy or other commodity derivatives, the useful question is whether the right information is reaching the right reporting party. The update does not mean that every business trading a commodity contract must now send a weekly report directly to ESMA.

Identify the reporting role first

Article 58 of MiFID II distinguishes between the responsibilities of trading-venue operators, investment firms and market participants. The weekly aggregate reports concern operators of relevant trading venues, subject to the applicable thresholds. The framework also addresses daily position information and reporting for economically equivalent contracts traded outside a venue. For venues where options are traded, it provides for two weekly reports, one excluding options. 2

A company’s role therefore matters. A venue preparing a weekly report has a different task from a participant supplying position data to that venue. An investment firm handling relevant off-venue contracts needs to consider its own obligations.

Before reviewing software, write down who holds each responsibility for the contracts concerned. Identify the information the business must provide, the recipient and the deadline. Then compare that allocation with the actual reporting process.

Check what happened after the first submission

A confirmation that a provider has updated its system is useful, but incomplete. The business should ask whether the first relevant submissions were accepted, what errors appeared and whether corrections were made.

Technical acceptance is not proof that the underlying data is right. A file can pass automated checks while containing an incorrect classification or an incomplete position. The review should include selected comparisons with the trading records from which the report was prepared.

The sample should reflect the business. Where options form a meaningful part of activity, test their treatment. Where several accounts or entities feed into the process, check that the relevant information has not been lost or counted twice.

Make outsourcing responsibilities clear

A reporting provider may prepare or transmit data, but the contract should explain what the provider actually does. Who checks classifications? Who monitors rejections? Who contacts the venue or authority when a correction is needed?

The business also needs access to evidence. That may include submitted files, acceptance messages, error logs and a record of corrections. Without those records, it can be difficult to establish whether a problem arose in the source data, its conversion or the submission itself.

These points are worth checking even where the same provider has been used successfully for years. A technical change can expose an assumption that neither side realised it was making.

What Cyprus businesses should do next

Cyprus investment firms, energy traders and groups using commodity derivatives should confirm their position in the reporting chain. Businesses using derivatives to manage commercial risk should ask their broker or venue which data they must supply and how errors will be handled.

The most useful evidence is a completed reporting cycle that can be followed from the original records to the accepted submission. Keeping that evidence makes it easier to resolve later queries and to distinguish a reporting problem from an issue with the underlying trade.

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