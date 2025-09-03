This document presents the Translation of Law No. 141 of 2014, commonly referred to as the Micro Finance Law, which establishes the legal framework for financing medium, small, and micro enterprises in Egypt. The purpose of this translation is to provide clarity and accessibility to international readers, investors, and institutions interested in understanding the legislation that governs non-banking financial activities in this sector.

The Translation of Law No. 141 of 2014 highlights how the Micro Finance Law regulates licensing, supervision, and oversight of companies and associations involved in financing small and micro enterprises. By offering the English version of the Microfinance Law, this document bridges the gap for foreign stakeholders who require an accurate understanding of Egypt's regulatory environment to ensure compliance and informed decision-making.

As the English version of the Microfinance Law, this translation outlines key provisions such as capital requirements, risk management, penalties for violations, and the role of the Financial Regulatory Authority. These details are crucial for businesses, policymakers, and legal professionals evaluating opportunities and risks in the Egyptian market under Law No. 141 of 2014.

Ultimately, the Translation of Law No. 141 of 2014 serves as a reliable legal reference for both local and international audiences. By making the Micro Finance Law accessible in English, it enhances transparency, strengthens investor confidence, and supports the growth and development of medium, small, and micro enterprises in Egypt.

To view the full article, click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.