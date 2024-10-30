ARTICLE
30 October 2024

Further Measures Against The Marriage Of Minors Will Enter Into Force As Of January 1, 2025

On January 1, 2025, amendments to the Swiss Civil Code and the PILA regarding further measures against the marriage of minors will enter into force. One relevant amendment relates to the action for annulment...
On January 1, 2025, amendments to the Swiss Civil Code and the PILA regarding further measures against the marriage of minors will enter into force.

One relevant amendment relates to the action for annulment on the ground that a spouse is a minor. Once the new provisions enter into force, the action can be brought during a longer period of time, namely up to the 25th birthday of the spouse concerned and not, as is currently the case, only up to their 18th birthday.

Another noteworthy amendment affects the recognition of marriages concluded abroad. Under the new provisions the recognition of a marriage is generally excluded if at the time of recognition both spouses have not reached the age of 16 or if at the time of marriage at least one spouse was domiciled in Switzerland and at least one spouse had not yet reached the age of 18. The latter is intended to consistently prevent the so-called "summer vacation marriage".

Link to the Federal Council's press release

Link to the amendments of the respective provisions that will enter into force

Link to the Federal Council's dispatch

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

