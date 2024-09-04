Proving Your Claim In Family Court: Strategies And Considerations (Part 2) (Video)

self

00:00 - Introduction

00:18 - Witness Testimony

02:03 - Legal Update

90% of the cases will involve witnesses and they can have the biggest impact on the outcome of the case, this video provides valuable information to ensure a strong claim. We will explain who are accepted as witnesses and what their impact could mean for the outcome.

Witnesses are also accepted by the court as valid contributors of evidence. The witnesses testify to the reasons for the conflict between the parties. The witnesses can give as much of a detailed account of the relationship between the husband and wife as possible. This could include any instances of physical harm or abuse, verbal abuse, disrespect, the parenting skills of either party and any account of expenses being paid or not paid by one party to the other. The parenting skills testimony is required by the court to evaluate the best interest of the child while addressing the question of custody.

It is not recommended that the witnesses seek any guidance or meeting with the representative lawyer of the party. This is so that the court can get a clear and impartial picture of the statement of the witness without any external pressure. The witnesses are required to take their Emirates ID or passport along and should be 21 years of age. They are required to take an oath on their holy book before their statements. Legal Translators can be arranged by the court since the proceedings of the Family Court are in Arabic only. English to Arabic legal translators are often available on the spot, however, other languages might need to inform the court the same day of their need for a legal translator.

It is also recommended that if the party on whose behalf the witness is appearing is Muslim, the witnesses should also be Muslim. If the party is non-Muslim, then non-Muslim witnesses might be accepted by the court. There should be 2 male, or 1 male and 2 female witnesses. The female witnesses shall be heard together while the male witnesses shall be heard alone. Additionally, there is no audience in the Family Court so the entire procedure is very private and confidential.

Family members can be witnesses as well, however, parents of the parties cannot. This rule goes back to the impartiality of witnesses since it is unlikely that parents can be impartial witnesses in their children's matters.

It is also important that the witnesses do not have any direct conflict with either of the parties and can give a clear and precise account of the parties' family life. This means that the witness should be able to give locations and dates of certain events, give clear and precise facts the source of the fact(s) and the reasons behind their inferences.

Procedure-wise, the witnesses of the claimant are heard first, followed by the witnesses of the respondent. This can be done in the same hearing or they can ask to postpone the hearing to another day. This also depends on the number of witnesses presented by the party. The process does allow for the witnesses to be cross-examined; however, the cross-examination is done by the judge only who accepts the questions from either party or their lawyer and may choose to put the question to the witness or not.

In the Family Court, witnesses often play a crucial and decisive part in the proceedings. In many cases, the testimony of witnesses can lead the way to one party's success or failure in the case and his/her claims made therein. In certain cases, the judge may decide to give more weight to the testimony of the witnesses rather than documentary proof, if he deems it fit for the delivery of justice. Hence, witnesses are the key to success in the Family Court.

Originally Published 23 July 2024

