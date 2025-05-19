ESG – Environmental, Social, And Governance (Video)

We assist clients in structuring and running their business from a legal and tax standpoint across Luxembourg. Our teams directly serve international clients or work in close collaboration with foreign partner law firms.
Together with our regulatory consultants and investor services experts, we bridge the gap between legal/tax advice and its implementation. We deliver best-in-class services along our clients’ business life cycles.
The 450 legal experts of Arendt & Medernach have a wealth of experience in a wide variety of specialisations. Together, they are able to advise on a complete range of 15 complementary practice areas
The "greening" of the financial sector is well underway. With new and upcoming regulations, financial market participants face growing pressure to understand and implement increasingly complex legal obligations.
The "greening" of the financial sector is well
underway. With new and upcoming regulations, financial market
participants face growing pressure to understand and implement
increasingly complex legal obligations.
ESG: Turning Challenges into Opportunities
At Arendt, our team of lawyers and consultants combine
complementary expertise to provide seamless support tailored to
your needs. We bridge the gap between legal advice and its
practical application, offering exceptional guidance throughout
your business lifecycle.
Our mission is to help you view ESG as more than a compliance
challenge – it's an opportunity to reshape your strategy,
meet the rising expectations of clients, investors, and regulators,
and drive long-term value.