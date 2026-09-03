From The Classroom To The Courtroom: Building The Next Generation Of Advocates In Namibia

ENS is an independent law firm with over 200 years of experience. The firm has over 600 practitioners in 14 offices on the continent, in Ghana, Mauritius, Namibia, Rwanda, South Africa, Tanzania and Uganda.

Article Insights

ENS are most popular: within Immigration and Consumer Protection topic(s)

in Africa

For many law students, a moot court competition is their first opportunity to experience what it means to stand before a bench, construct an argument under pressure and respond when that argument is challenged.

As part of our ongoing sponsorship of the University of Namibia’s (“UNAM”) annual moot court competition, ENS in Namibia recently hosted a trial advocacy training workshop to help participating students prepare for the practical demands of the competition, and, ultimately, legal practice.

Led by Adv. Deon Obbes SC, the workshop brought students together for hands-on training in the skills and disciplines that underpin effective courtroom advocacy. With the competition progressing through three rounds, the session was designed to take students beyond legal theory and give them a practical understanding of what will be expected when they step up to present their arguments.

Taking advocacy beyond the textbook

The workshop covered the fundamentals of preparing for and conducting an appearance, from structuring heads of argument and using legal authority effectively to courtroom etiquette and engaging with the bench.

Students were also introduced to some of the less tangible aspects of advocacy that can be difficult to learn from a textbook: how to read the bench, respond to questions, remain composed under pressure and adapt an argument without losing sight of the case being advanced.

Importantly, the training also addressed the ethical boundaries that govern every court appearance. Strong advocacy is not simply about being persuasive. It requires preparation, sound judgement and an understanding of the responsibilities that practitioners owe to the court, their clients and the administration of justice.

One of the highlights of the workshop put the students themselves in the spotlight. Participants were invited onto the stage to practise placing themselves on record before a judge in the High Court, including the correct form of address and the courtroom choreography that accompanies an appearance.

Understandably, the room was filled with nervous energy as students stepped forward, but also a clear determination to put what they had learnt into practice.

Building confidence through experience

Moot court competitions provide an important bridge between academic legal education and practice. While students spend years developing their knowledge of the law, opportunities to apply that knowledge in an environment that replicates the pressures of a courtroom can be limited.

The UNAM moot court competition gives students the opportunity to research complex legal questions, develop written submissions and test their arguments through oral advocacy. The trial advocacy workshop adds another dimension by allowing them to learn directly from experienced practitioners before putting those lessons into practice during the competition.

“Moot court is often a law student’s first real encounter with the pressure and discipline of courtroom advocacy. Our role as sponsors goes beyond setting the questions. We want to give these students the tools and the confidence to stand up, deliver their argument and hold their ground. The skills they developed last week will serve them long after the competition is over, whether in the High Court or in the boardroom. It is a pleasure to be so actively involved in this programme,” said Ashley Shipanga, Associate in Namibia.

Investing in Namibia’s future legal talent

Our sponsorship of the UNAM moot court competition forms part of our broader commitment to supporting legal education and the development of future legal professionals in Namibia.

By pairing the competition with practical training from practising lawyers and advocates, we hope to give students greater exposure to the realities of legal practice and an opportunity to develop skills that will remain relevant throughout their careers.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.