Employee Happiness In The Age Of AI: Why Retail Lags And What Leaders Get Right

In collaboration with Darwin X, this report analyzes employee satisfaction across the global retail sector and why it matters as retailers race to build AI capabilities. Drawing on 3.2 million Glassdoor and Indeed ratings across the top 50 global retailers, the study shows that employee happiness has become a CEO-level strategic priority, directly linked to financial performance and AI readiness.

This report was co-authored with Dominique Mary, Veljko Petrovic, and Paul Tochon-Ferdollet at Darwin X.

Key findings include:

Retail lags every benchmarked sector: With an average rating of 3.54, retail trails Banking, Insurance, Pharma, and CPG, underperforming on pay, work-life balance, career growth, and leadership.

With an average rating of 3.54, retail trails Banking, Insurance, Pharma, and CPG, underperforming on pay, work-life balance, career growth, and leadership. A transatlantic divide rooted in regulation: U.S. retail sits consistently below Europe, as EU directives on working time, minimum wages, and predictable schedules fill gaps left open in the U.S.

U.S. retail sits consistently below Europe, as EU directives on working time, minimum wages, and predictable schedules fill gaps left open in the U.S. The exception that proves the rule: Costco voluntarily pays 53% above the U.S. retail average and promotes 87% of General Managers internally, driving ~8% turnover versus the industry's ~60%.

Costco voluntarily pays 53% above the U.S. retail average and promotes 87% of General Managers internally, driving ~8% turnover versus the industry's ~60%. Happy retail, stronger AI: Employee happiness and Data & AI talent strength are statistically correlated. Culture precedes AI investment—closing the happiness gap is a prerequisite for building AI capabilities at scale.

Download the report as a PDF or view the findings below.