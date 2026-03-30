Episode 1: Hiring In Switzerland (Podcast)

- within Employment and HR topic(s)
- within Environment topic(s)
Welcome to our series of podcasts focusing on international employment law.
In these three episodes, Marianne Parkinson and Olivia Rhys-Evans from our Employment team are joined by Thomas Kälin of MLL Legal to discuss key employment law considerations and important factors to keep in mind when employing staff in Switzerland.
You can also listen and download on Apple and Spotify.
Episode 1: Hiring in Switzerland
Our first episode is now live, focusing on the hiring process in Switzerland. This episode covers topics such as questions to avoid during interviews, common hiring practices, reference letters, considerations when hiring from a competitor, steps required for documenting terms of employment, and notice periods under Swiss law.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]