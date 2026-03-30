Episode 1: Hiring In Switzerland (Podcast)

Our first episode is now live, focusing on the hiring process in Switzerland. This episode covers topics such as questions to avoid during interviews, common hiring practices, reference letters, considerations...

It’s not just law at Travers Smith. Our clients’ business is our business. Independent and bound only by our clients’ ambitions, we are wherever they need us to be. We focus on key areas of work where we are genuinely market leading. If it’s hard – ask Travers Smith.

Article Insights

Marianne Parkinson’s articles from Travers Smith LLP are most popular: within Employment and HR topic(s) Travers Smith LLP are most popular: within Environment topic(s)

Welcome to our series of podcasts focusing on international employment law.

In these three episodes, Marianne Parkinson and Olivia Rhys-Evans from our Employment team are joined by Thomas Kälin of MLL Legal to discuss key employment law considerations and important factors to keep in mind when employing staff in Switzerland.

You can also listen and download on Apple and Spotify.

Episode 1: Hiring in Switzerland

Our first episode is now live, focusing on the hiring process in Switzerland. This episode covers topics such as questions to avoid during interviews, common hiring practices, reference letters, considerations when hiring from a competitor, steps required for documenting terms of employment, and notice periods under Swiss law.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.