Publication And Implementation Of The New Labor Law No. 14 Of 202

The long-anticipated 2025 Labor Law has been officially
published in the Egyptian Gazette and is set to take effect in the
month following the completion of 90 days from its publication
date. This marks a significant development for employers,
employees, and all stakeholders in Egypt's labor market.
Additionally, all ministerial decrees necessary for the
effective implementation of the new Labor Law shall be issued
within 90 days from the law's effective date. This will ensure
the establishment of a comprehensive regulatory framework to
facilitate a smooth transition to the new legal regime.
