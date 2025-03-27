Individual Employment Rights: Your Guide To 2025

In 2025, we are expecting to see significant changes and reforms to individual employment rights in several countries. Whether it is new proposals or legislation entering into force, we set out some of the key trends below, together with more detailed updates from each jurisdiction.

Key trends

The reduction in working hours: Countries like Brazil, Mexico, and Spain are considering reducing maximum working hours. Brazil may decrease weekly hours from 44 to 40, Mexico from 48 to 40 with a five-day workweek, and Spain from 40 to 37.5 hours. These proposals are indicative of an increased focus on improving work-life balance and reducing employee burnout in these countries.

Supporting families: Countries are enhancing leave entitlements to support families. Poland has introduced maternity leave for parents of prematurely born or hospitalized children. Mexico proposes to extend paid paternity leave from five to 20 days. The Netherlands is considering statutory paid bereavement leave for employees who have lost a partner or minor. New legislation in Ireland allows postponement of maternity leave for five to 52 weeks for serious medical treatment. These developments indicate a growing commitment to improve the overall well-being of employees by ensuring support is provided through various life events outside of the workplace.

New forms of employment: Efforts to adapt labour laws to the evolving nature of work are also evident. The Netherlands is taking active measures against false self-employment, which have been effective from the start of the year, while Mexico has introduced significant changes to its legal framework for platform work. These updates highlight a focus on the protection of workers' rights in the gig economy and the prevention of issues such as misclassification.

Wholesale changes: Finland, Ukraine, and the Czech Republic are expected to introduce substantial amendments to their employment rights regimes. In Finland, we could see changes to termination grounds, fixed-term contracts, dismissal notice periods, and sick leave. Ukraine's new draft Labour Code includes rules for employment contracts, increased annual leave, and flexible parental leave. In the Czech Republic, proposed amendments would reduce termination notice periods, cover severance pay with statutory insurance, and extend probationary periods. Employers in these regions should stay informed about these developments.

Takeaway for employers

These developments indicate a shift towards more equitable and supportive employment practices, with a focus on reducing working hours, enhancing family leave and addressing the challenges posed by non-traditional employment. Further details of these changes, and many more, can be found by selecting each jurisdiction below.

Global Developments: In-depth

Brazil

Workers' mandatory contribution to Trade Unions – A 2017 reform in Brazil eliminated union tax and determined that all contributions were voluntary only, causing a severe drop in union funding. The current government has recently indicated that this position may change, and that they will enact a mandatory workers' contribution to fund the unions. Employers would be required to withhold the contributions from payroll and transfer them to the unions. This could be contentious. Employers are not supposed to fund workers' unions due to the conflict of interest it could pose and other compliance issues.

Maximum weekly working hours – proposals to decrease maximum weekly working hours from 44 to 40 hours are currently being reviewed by the Brazilian Senate. It is of note that many sector-specific collective bargaining agreements in Brazil already cap weekly working hours to 40 hours. The proposed law would require employers to reshape working plans and schedules.

Mapping health and safety risks - From May 2025, the obligation for companies to map health and safety risks in the workplace will include work-related psychosocial risks in addition to physical, chemical and biological agents. Mapping includes identifying risks, assessing their severity, identifying preventive measures, and implementing them. Therefore, companies will have to adapt their mandatory health and safety reports and adopt preventive measures, when applicable, including those on moral and sexual harassment.

José Carlos Wahle & Silvia Figueiredo Araujo

Czech Republic

An amendment to the Labour Code is expected to introduce several important changes that employers need to be aware of for 2025 that are relevant to individual employment rights. This amendment was approved by the Chamber of Deputies on 7 March 2025 and must now be approved by the Senate and signed by the President. It is expected to take effect on 1 June or 1 July 2025. We have summarised some of the most important changes below:

Notice periods – Notice periods will start from the date of the delivery of the notice, as opposed to the first day of the month following delivery of the notice (the current position in Czech law). The length of the notice period will also be reduced from two months to one month for terminations resulting from a breach of duty or unsatisfactory performance. Both measures will lead to quicker terminations of employees.

Severance pay for work injuries and occupational diseases - Severance pay for work injuries and occupational diseases (12 times the employee's average earnings) is currently covered by the employer, but following the amendment, will be covered by the employee's statutory insurance. This should reduce employer costs.

Time limits for termination for breach of obligations – Currently, if an employee breaches their obligations, the employer can only terminate their employment with a notice period, or immediately within: (i) one year from the date the breach occurred and simultaneously (ii) two months from the date the employer became aware of the breach. These time limits will be extended to 15 months and three months, respectively.

Extension of probationary periods – Currently, a probationary period of three months can be agreed with an employee (six months for managerial employees). The amendment will extend the probationary period to four and eight months, respectively.

Kristýna Nehybová & Jakub Lejsek

Finland

In Finland, it is expected that there will be some amendments to legislation in 2025 that are relevant to the area of individual employment rights. Specifically, an amendment to the Finnish Employment Contracts Act.

The changes are expected to include, for example: amending the individual grounds for termination; amending the grounds for fixed-term employment contracts; reducing the notice period for a dismissal; and reducing the deductible dates for sick leave.

The government program contains several proposals to amend the Employment Contracts Act. The government is expected to submit proposals for amendments to the law in spring 2025, so the practical effect of any changes and how they will be enacted remain unclear at this time.

Jonas Ström

Greece

Law 5163/2024, which took effect on 6 December 2024, updates the Code of Individual Employment Relationships (Presidential Decree No. 80/2022) (the 'Code') to align with Directive (EU) 2022/2041 on adequate minimum wages. This directive sets the framework for ensuring fair and adequate minimum wages across EU member states, aiming to improve working conditions and reduce wage inequalities.

Article 134, paragraph C of the Code now reads: "Individual employment contracts and all types of collective agreements may not set regular monthly earnings for full-time employment below the statutory minimum wage, nor a full-time daily wage below the statutory minimum daily wage. The same applies proportionally to part-time employment contracts."

There are still no clear guidelines or established tools for detecting potential violations of this provision, especially in respect of individual employment contracts.

Theodora Ntentopoulou, Dimitris Kremalis, Konstantinos Theodorakopoulos, Marilia Pavli & Panagiota Gantzoudi

Ireland

New legislation, in the form of the Maternity Protection, Employment Equality and Preservation of Certain Records Act 2024, was passed in October 2024 and introduces some important changes which came into effect on 20 November 2024. The Act amends existing maternity leave rights by providing for the postponement of maternity leave for a period of between 5 and 52 weeks for those who require treatment for a serious medical reason.

Of greater interest and potentially wider application, it also amends the Employment Equality Acts by introducing a new measure to limit the use of non-disclosure agreements (including the non-disclosure provisions in any severance agreement) (NDAs) where an employee has alleged discrimination, harassment, sexual harassment or victimisation.

Employers will need to bear these developments in mind when contemplating the use of settlement agreements in 2025. Employers who regularly use severance agreements and/or have templates should ensure that they amend their templates to include these provisions where required.

Other proposals for 2025, include the following:

Pension auto-enrolment - A new pension auto-enrolment scheme is expected to commence on 30 September 2025 and will then gradually be phased in over a decade. Under the new scheme, employees who meet the eligibility criteria (those aged between 23 and 60 and earning more than EUR 20,000 annually), and who are not already enrolled in a workplace pension scheme, will be automatically enrolled in the new scheme.

Pay transparency - The Irish Government recently published a General Scheme of the Equality (Miscellaneous Provisions) Bill 2024 (the "Bill") which includes two provisions aimed at enhancing transparency prior to employment and transposing Article 5 of the EU Pay Transparency Directive. The first measure proposed in the Bill requires employers to provide information about salary levels or ranges in job advertisements. The second measure proposed in the Bill is that employers are prohibited from asking job applicants about their own pay history or their current rate of pay, in line with Article 5 of the Directive

Discrimination claims - The Bill also outlines proposals to change the time limits for an employee to bring a claim of discrimination from six months to 12 months – with a further six month extension possible if there was reasonable cause for not making the 12-month time limit.

Síobhra Rush, Laura Ensor & Sinead Likely

Mexico

In Mexico, significant labour law changes are expected in 2025 relating to individual employment rights. The following proposals should be noted:

Working time - The reduction of the standard workweek from 48 to 40 hours, and the setting of a five-day workweek with two rest days. The debate around this proposal has mainly focused on whether implementation should be gradual or immediate.

Christmas bonus - An increase in the mandatory Christmas bonus (known as 'El Aguinaldo') from 15 to 30 days of salary. A bill was introduced in the Chamber of Deputies on 2 October 2024;

Death of a family member - The incorporation of a right to five days of paid leave for the death of a family member. Under the proposals, employees must justify the leave and submit a death certificate within 30 business days. The proposals are pending debate;

Paternity leave - The Chamber of Deputies approved a bill in December 2023 to extend paid paternity leave from five to 20 days, extendable up to 30 days in case of childbirth complications. There has been no further progress in Congress; and

Commuting - Commuting time to be considered part of the workday when geographical, transportation, or infrastructure conditions justify it. If approved, companies would need to provide transportation or financial support for commuting.

Mexico's legal framework on platform work is also undergoing significant transformation, following the new Law published at the end of December 2024. Future regulatory developments may refine the scope and implementation of the new framework.

Ana Sofia Lazcano

Netherlands

As of 1 January 2025, the Dutch Tax Authorities have started to take active enforcement measures against 'false self-employment'. False self-employment can arise where a "worker" presents as self-employed (working based on a contract for services), but in practice has the characteristics of an employee (working based on an employment agreement). This measure was initially implemented in 2016, but then suspended, until now.

As a result of these measures, false self-employed workers as well as the organisations engaging them risk, for example, corrections, surcharges and fines by the Dutch Tax Authorities. Corrections and surcharges can be imposed retrospectively, but not beyond 1 January 2025 (unless there was 'malicious intent'). Also, 2025 is to be considered a transition period, during which no fines will be imposed if the employer and (false) self-employed worker can demonstrate that they are actively working to reduce false self-employment. This transition period will end at the start of 2026.

Recommended actions for employers: re-assess the work relationships and arrangements with each self-employed worker; and if self-employment is still feasible, engage these workers on the basis of a model contract for services approved by the Dutch Tax Authorities and comply with it in the execution of the agreed work.

Other proposals for 2025 (which are therefore subject to amendment or rejection), include the following:

Employment status – A proposal seeks to make it easier to assess the nature of a work relationship. It additionally introduces a legal presumption for the existence of an employment contract if an employee earns EUR 33 or less.

The target effective date was 1 January 2025 for the proposal (i.e. at the same time as the above re-enforcement by the Tax Authorities), but this has not been met. The government's advisory body (Raad van State) has reacted negatively to the proposal in its current form. A recent ruling of the Dutch Supreme Court is also seemingly at odds with the proposal. It is therefore to be seen if and how matters will proceed.

Bereavement leave - A legislative proposal aims to introduce statutory paid bereavement leave. It will apply to employees in families with minors whose partner or minor has died. These employees will have the option to take bereavement leave for five working days (if they work five-days a week) or an equivalent to their working hours per week (if they work less than five days a week). This leave can be taken flexibly, from the day of the funeral until up to one year after the death of the partner or minor. During this leave, the employee will receive 100% of their salary.

The government's advisory body has reacted positively to the introduction of bereavement leave, but negatively to the current form of the legislative proposal (for example, there are questions about the chosen target group, and concerns whether the effect of such mandatory minimum standard will actually limit the flexibility that is currently apparent in practice), so it is to be seen if and how it will proceed. If this legislative proposal ultimately comes into force, we expect employers to seek advice on how to implement the bereavement leave in employment agreements, handbooks, and in practice.

Cathelijn Derks & Renske van Herpen

Poland

Working status and work-life balance: new public holiday

A law entered into force on 1 February 2025 under which, from 2025, Christmas Eve (24 December) will be a public holiday in Poland.

Until now, Christmas Eve was a normal working day. In practice, employees often requested leave for this day, or employers decided to shorten work on this day. From 2025, it will be a statutory day off, just like the first and second days of Christmas.

The new public holiday needs to be considered when planning employees' working hours for the year 2025 and the following years.

Family rights: Additional maternity leave for parents of prematurely born children and those requiring hospitalization after birth

Until now, parents of prematurely born children or those requiring hospitalization after birth had to use their maternity leave and did not have the option to postpone it.

A new law, which entered into force on 19 March 2025, introduces additional maternity leave of up to eight weeks or up to 15 weeks, depending on: the duration of hospitalization; the week of pregnancy in which the child is born; or the child's birth weight.

Extended parental leave due to the premature birth of a child potentially means a longer employee absence related to parenthood. In principle, this does not pose cost-related risks for the employer, as maternity benefits are paid by the Social Insurance Institution (Zakład Ubezpieczeń Społecznych).

Edyta Jagiełło

Spain

Maximum working time - It is expected that the maximum statutory working time will be reduced in 2025.

There is a draft Bill which proposes to reduce the current maximum statutory working time of 40 hours to 37.5 hours per week on an annualised basis. The measure would not result in any reduction to the employee's salary. This potential modification would not only have an impact on full time employees, but also part-time employees and employees with a reduced working time.

Although the government has approved the Bill, it is not enforceable yet, it still needs to be debated and approved by parliament, and some modifications may be introduced. Given the Bill states that it would enter into force the day after its publication in the Official State Gazette, without any transitional periods for its application, it would be advisable, at least at this stage, for employers to:

analyse their applicable collective bargaining agreements and determine the actual number of hours that their employees will no longer work; and

assess the impact of this potential modification on full-time employees, part-time employees and those who have exercised their right to reduced working time.

Recording of working time - The draft Bill also intends to change the current regulation of the working time recording system. In particular, the Bill proposes that:

working time recording systems must be electronic/digital (this requirement does not currently exist);

employees not only register the start and end times and every single interruption/break of working time each day, but also identify if regular hours or overtime are performed;

the Labour Inspectorate or employees' representatives have remote access to the recording system; and

economic fines for breaches of obligations relating to the recording of working time are increased.

The right to disconnect - Spanish law recognises the right of employees to digital disconnection. In this regard, and among others, the Bill states that employees must not receive communications from the company or third parties with a commercial relationship with the employer outside regular working time, unless in exceptional cases. Such cases are to be regulated by collective bargaining and could include, for example, when there is a serious risk for employees or when there is a risk of potential serious damage to the company that requires urgent and immediate action.

Gisella Alvarado

Ukraine

The approval of the new Labour Code will be one of the most significant reforms in employment law for 2025, and the changes will have a significant impact on employers and unicameral parliament of Ukrainelabour relations.

Under the current draft:

Contractual requirements - the conclusion of an employment agreement shall be in writing only;

Student employment - a student employment agreement will be a separate type of employment agreement;

Annual leave - there will be an increase to the duration of annual leave from 24 to 28 calendar days per year;

Parental leave - parental leave for a child under three years of age may be used by the child's parents simultaneously or otherwise as agreed between them, at their discretion; and

Concepts - the concepts of "single mother" and "single father" are defined.

The draft has just been made public and has not yet been registered in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (the unicameral parliament of Ukraine).

Voinarovska Oksana & Odynokova Anna

