Work Permits And Application – What You Must Know:

Q1 – Cases of work permit exemption

There are a number of cases of work permit exemption under Labor Code 2019 and Government's Decree 152/2020/NĐ-CP dated 30 December 2020 (Decree 152), as amended by Decree No. 70/2023/NĐ-CP dated 18 September 2023.

We would like to generally summarize as below. We are pleased to comment and advise on a case by case basis subject to the comprehensive review of your specific circumstance.

No. Circumstances of work permit exemption

Legal basis

1 Owner or capital contributor of a limited liability company with a capital contribution value of at least 3 billion dong Article 154.1 Labor Code 2019 and Article 7.1 Decree 152

2 Chairperson or a member of the Board of Directors of a joint-stock company a capital contribution value of at least 3 billion dong

Article 154.2 Labor Code 2019 and Article 7.2 Decree 152

3 Manager of a representative office, project or the person in charge of the operation of an international organizations or a foreign non-governmental organization in Vietnam

Article 154.3 Labor Code 2019

4 Entering Vietnam for a period of less than 03 months to do marketing of a service.

Article 154.4 Labor Code 2019

5 Entering Vietnam for a period of less than 03 months to a resolve complicated technical or technological issue which (i) affects or threatens to affect business operation and (ii) cannot be resolved by Vietnamese experts or any other foreign experts currently in Vietnam.

Article 154.5 Labor Code 2019

6 A foreign lawyer who has been granted a lawyer's practicing certificate in Vietnam in accordance with the Law on Lawyers.

Article 154.6 Labor Code 2019

7 In one of the cases specified in an international treaty to which the Socialist Republic of Vietnam is a signatory.

Article 154.7 Labor Code 2019

8 Getting married with a Vietnamese citizen and wishes to reside in Vietnam.

Article 154.8 Labor Code 2019

9 An intra-company transferee within 11 sectors in the schedule of commitments in services between Vietnam and WTO, including: business services, communication services, construction services, distribution services, educational services, environmental services, financial services, health services, tourism services, recreational and cultural services, and transport services.

Article 7.3 Decree 152

10 Entering Vietnam to provide professional and engineering consulting services or perform other tasks intended for research, formulation, appraisal, supervision, evaluation, management and execution of programs and projects using official development assistance (ODA) in accordance with regulations or agreement in international treaties on ODA signed between the competent authorities of Vietnam and foreign countries.

Article 7.4 Decree 152

11 Granted with a communication and journalism practicing certificate in Vietnam by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as per the law.

Article 7.5 Decree 152

12 Sent by a foreign competent authority or organization to Vietnam to teach or to work as a manager or executive director at an international school under management of a foreign diplomatic mission or an intergovernmental organization; or of a facility established under an agreement to which Vietnam is a signatory.

Article 7.6 Decree 152

13 A volunteer as specified as an unpaid expat who voluntarily works in Vietnam to implement an international treaty to which the Socialist Republic of Vietnam is a signatory with certification of a foreign diplomatic mission or international organization in Vietnam.

Article 3.2 and Article 7.7 Decree 152

14 Entering Vietnam to hold the position of a manager, executive, expert or technical worker for a period of work of less than 30 days and up to 3 times a year.

Article 7.8 Decree 152

15 Entering Vietnam to implement an international agreement to which a central or provincial authority is a signatory as per the law.

Article 7.9 Decree 152

16 Student studying at a foreign school or training institution which has a probation agreement with an agency, organization or enterprise in Vietnam; or a probationer or apprentice on a Vietnam sea-going ship.

Article 7.10 Decree 152

17 A relative of a member of foreign representative body in Vietnam

Article 7.11 Decree 152

18 Obtaining an official passport to work for a regulatory agency, political organization, or socio-political organization.

Article 7.12 Decree 152

19 Being in charge of establishing a Vietnam-based commercial presence.

Article 7.13 Decree 152

20 Certified by the Ministry of Education and Training as a expat entering Vietnam to do the following work:

a) Teaching, researching;

b) Working as a manager, executive director, principal, vice principal of an educational institution proposed to be established in Vietnam by a foreign diplomatic mission or an intergovernmental organization. Article 7.14 Decree 152

Q2 – How to get work permit exemption certificate in Vietnam

We would like to summarize the step by step procedure to obtain a work permit exemption certificate as below.

Step 1 Obtaining Approval of demand on employing foreign employees

– Must be done at least 15 days before the expat's commencement date.

– The employer shall prepare the registration form for its demand on using expats and submit the same with provincial PC/ DOLISA.

Step 2 Preparing and submitting documents for applying for work permit exemption certificate Application preparation:

– Request form for confirming the foreign employee is eligible for work permit exemption (standard form);

– Original or certified copy of Vietnam health check; or certified translation of the legalized health check if issued abroad;

– Original or certified copy of Pre-Approval of Demand on using foreign employees (obtained in step 1), if required;

– Certified copy of valid passport;

– Proof of eligibility for work permit exemption (01 original or 01 certified copy. Documents issued in foreign countries should be legalized and translated into Vietnamese and in accordance with regulations of Vietnam).

Application submission:

– Must be submitted to MOLISA or DOLISA at least 10 days before the expat's commencement date.

Step 3 Receiving Result – After 5 working days of receiving full valid documents, MOLISA/ DOLISA shall issue a work permit exemption certificate or reject to issue the work permit exemption certificate with express reasons of rejection.

– Validity of a work permit exemption certificate is up to 2 years.

Note: There exist a couple of circumstance where a work permit exemption certificate is not required, e.g. an expat getting married with a Vietnamese citizen and wishes to reside in Vietnam. Should it be the case, the employer's sole obligation is to submit a notice to DOLISA on the candidate description at least 3 days before the expat's commencement date.

Q3 – How to obtain work permit in Vietnam

1. Cases where work permit is required

Except for exempted cases, foreign nationals working in Vietnam in one of the following forms must apply for a Work Permit (Article 2.1 Decree 152):

Performing a labor contract.

Internal transfer within an enterprise.

Performing various contracts or agreements related to economics, commerce, finance, banking, insurance, science and technology, culture, sports, education, vocational education, and health.

Service providers under contract.

Offering services.

Working for foreign non-governmental organizations or international organizations permitted to operate in Vietnam.

Volunteers.

Individuals responsible for establishing commercial presence.

Managers, executive directors, specialists, and technical workers.

Participating in the implementation of packages and projects in Vietnam.

Family members of foreign representatives in Vietnam allowed to work in Vietnam according to international agreements to which Vietnam is a member.

Some notes related to work permits:

1. The maximum duration of a work permit is 2 years, and in case of extension, it can only be extended once for a maximum duration of 2 years. (Article 155 of the Labor Code)

2. The duration of the labor contract for expats in Vietnam shall not exceed the duration of the work permit. (Clause 2, Article 151 of the Labor Code)

3. Expats must present their work permit upon request by a competent state authority. (Clause 1, Article 153 of the Labor Code)

4. One of the important conditions for reissuance and extension of the work permit is that it must still be valid. (Articles 12 and 16 of Decree 152). If an employer wants to extend a work permit for a expat, they must carry out the extension procedures at least 5 days and no more than 45 days before the expiration of the work permit. (Clause 1, Article 16 of Decree 152).

2. Procedures for the applicable of a work permit

 Implementation Steps:

Step Party in charge Work to do Authority Statutory Timeline

1 The employer Prepare and submit an application using standard form Ministry of Labor, War Invalids and Social Affairs or the local Department of Labor, War Invalids and Social Affairs At least 15 working days before the expat is expected to start working for the employer

2 Applicant (i.e. the employer/the expat/authorized person) Prepare and submit a dossier including:

– Written request for the issuance of a work permit for expat under standard form

– Health certificate

– Criminal record check of the expat

– Approval of Demand on using expats

– Notarized copy of the expat's passport and visa

– Document proving the position of manager, executive director, specialist, technical worker, or teacher

– Two photos, size 4×6 cm, white background, no glasses

– Other related documents of the expat based on the specific form of working (i.e. document from foreign enterprise sending the expat, contracts specified the working of the expat, service contract duly executed between Vietnamese party and foreign party, certificate of foreign organization permitted to operate under the laws of Vietnam) Ministry of Labor, War Invalids and Social Affairs or Department of Labor, War Invalids and Social Affairs. At least 15 working days before the expat is expected to start working for the employer

3 Ministry of Labor, War Invalids and Social Affairs or local Department of Labor, War Invalids and Social Affairs Review the dossier and issue the work permit (where applicable) Ministry of Labor, War Invalids and Social Affairs or local Department of Labor, War Invalids and Social Affairs.

Within 5 working days from the date of receipt of a complete work permit application dossier.

In case the dossier needs supplementation or modification, a written response stating the reasons must be provided.

 Fees: As prescribed in Circular No. 85/2019/TT-BTC dated November 29, 2019, by the Ministry of Finance guiding the fees and charges under the authority of the Provincial People's Council.

Q4 – If a foreigner is investor, how to get investor visa in Vietnam. Please inform required documents and process.

Pursuant to the Law on Entry, Exit, Transit, and Residence of Foreigners in Vietnam, dated 14 June 2014 (as amended and supplemented from time to time), there are four (4) types of Investor Visa in Vietnam:

Types

Validity Requirements Benefits

1 Visa ĐT1 Maximum 5 years – Issued to foreign investors in Vietnam and representatives of foreign organizations investing in Vietnam and contributing capital of VND 100 billion or more or investing in business lines benefitting from investment incentives, in administrative divisions benefitting from investment incentives decided by the Government. – Apply for a Vietnam temporary card which is valid for up to 10 years,

– Sponsor their spouse/children to get Vietnam TT visa if their visa is symbolized as DT1, DT2 or DT3, and

– Extend the visa following this visa extension instruction.

2 Visa ĐT2 Maximum 5 years – Issued to foreign investors in Vietnam and representatives of foreign organizations investing in Vietnam and contributing capital of VND 50 billion to less than VND 100 billion or investing in business lines benefitting from investment incentives treatment decided by the Government.

3 Visa ĐT3 Maximum 3 years – Issued to foreign investors in Vietnam and representatives of foreign organizations investing in Vietnam and contributing capital of VND 3 billion to less than VND 50 billion.

4 Visa ĐT4 Maximum12 months – Issued to foreign investors in Vietnam and representatives of foreign organizations investing in Vietnam and contributing capital of less than VND 3 billion. N/A

We would like to generally summarize the licensing process as below.

We are pleased to comment and advise on a case by case basis subject to the comprehensive review of your specific circumstance.

INVESTOR RESIDING IN VIETNAM

INVESTOR NOT RESIDING IN VIETNAM

1. Application preparation

– 01 notarized copy of business license and/or investment license

– Written introduction of legal seal and signature of competent persons of the organization (NA16)

– 01 notarized copy of Investment Certification

– Original copy of a valid passport and a valid visa/temporary residence card

– Application form for Vietnamese visa and temporary residence extension.

1. Application preparation

– Official Request for examining and approving foreigners entering the country (form NA2 as defined in Circular No. 04/2015/TT-BCA dated 5 January 2015.

– 01 notarized copy of business license and/or investment license

– Written introduction of legal seal and signature of competent persons of the organization (NA16)

– 01 copy of the Foreign Investor's passport

– 01 notarized copy of Investment Certification

2. Application submission

The documents then will be sent to one of the following addresses:

– Hanoi Immigration Authority: 44-46 Tran Phu Street, Ba Dinh District, Hanoi.

– Ho Chi Minh City Immigration Authority: 333-335-337 Nguyen Trai Street, District 1, HCMC

After that, the Investor shall receive a note on when to receive the result.

2. Application submission

The documents then will be sent to one of the following addresses:

– Hanoi Immigration Authority: 44-46 Tran Phu Street, Ba Dinh District, Hanoi.

– Ho Chi Minh City Immigration Authority: 333-335-337 Nguyen Trai Street, District 1, HCMC

The Investors' Company shall scan the documents and send them to the foreign investors. The Investors then will need:

– a valid original passport with at least 2 blank pages.

– 02 4×6 images of themselves

– Copies of all the required documents as mentioned

– Visa Application Form

After that, so as to earn the Investor Visa, depending on the foreign investors, the documents can be turned in at:

– Embassy/Consulate of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, or

– Registered Vietnam Entry border gate

The process would take place for approximately 5 working days since the Investors' enterprise submits all the required documents.

Q5 – What to do after the issuance of work permit?

Employer and Expat to enter into Vietnam-law labor contract.

Term of labor contract must be in line with the term of the issued work permit.

The employer shall send the signed lab or contract to the competent authority that issued that work permit. The labor contract shall be the original copy or a certified true copy. Penalty of up to 6M VND (equivalent to US$ 250) shall apply in case of failure to follow this obligation.

Q6 – Is there an indefinite-term labor contract for expat employees?

Local employees: First fixed-term labor contract of up to 36 months -> Second fixed-term labor contract of up to 36 months -> Indefinite-term labor contract.

Expat employees: Multiple fixed term labor contracts. Term of labor contract must be in line with term of issued work permit.

Q7 – If the foreign investor is retired (> 60 years old), can he/she legally live in Vietnam by investor visa?

Yes.

The term 'foreign investor' as defined in clause 19 Article 3 of the Law on Investment dated 17 June 2020, are individual who are holding a foreign nationality or an organization established under foreign laws and carrying our business investment activities in Vietnam.

As far as our awareness, there are no statutory restriction on age of foreign investor. As such, a foreign individual investor who is beyond the statutory retirement age can legally reside in Vietnam provided that he/she manages to obtain (i) a validly effective investor visa or (ii) a validly effective temporary resident card (TRC) marked with symbol 'ĐT'.

