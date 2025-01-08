Thailand Increases Minimum Wage Across All Provinces

On December 27, 2024, a new minimum daily wage rate in Thailand was published in the Government Gazette, taking effect on January 1, 2025.
With these changes, the minimum daily wage in 2025 ranges from THB 337 to THB 400, up from the previous THB 330 to THB 370, depending on the province.
For most provinces, these rates reflect an increase of THB 7 per day, except for the following provinces and districts, which have increases of THB 9–55 per day:
- Bangkok
- Chon Buri
- Hat Yai District in Songkhla
- Ko Samui District in Surat Thani
- Mueang Chiang Mai District in Chiang Mai
- Nakhon Pathom
- Nonthaburi
- Pathum Thani
- Phuket
- Rayong
- Samut Prakan
- Samut Sakhon
The full table of minimum daily wage rates is below.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.