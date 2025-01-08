Thailand Increases Minimum Wage Across All Provinces

On December 27, 2024, a new minimum daily wage rate in Thailand was published in the Government Gazette, taking effect on January 1, 2025.

With these changes, the minimum daily wage in 2025 ranges from THB 337 to THB 400, up from the previous THB 330 to THB 370, depending on the province.

For most provinces, these rates reflect an increase of THB 7 per day, except for the following provinces and districts, which have increases of THB 9–55 per day:

Bangkok

Chon Buri

Hat Yai District in Songkhla

Ko Samui District in Surat Thani

Mueang Chiang Mai District in Chiang Mai

Nakhon Pathom

Nonthaburi

Pathum Thani

Phuket

Rayong

Samut Prakan

Samut Sakhon

The full table of minimum daily wage rates is below.

