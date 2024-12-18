Middle East: Deadlines For Updating Employee Salary Details In Pension Authority Systems Announced

Authorities in the following countries have announced new deadlines for employers to update their employees' salary details for pension and salary payment purposes:
- Bahrain: February 15, 2025. Updates can be made here.
- Egypt: January 31, 2025.
- Jordan: March 31, 2025. Updates can be made here.
- Qatar: January 31, 2025. Updates can be made here.
- United Arab Emirates: January 31, 2025. Updates can be made through through the applicable fund's portal (including Abu Dhabi Pension Fund, General Pension and Social Security Authority, and Sharjah Social Security Fund).
In addition to avoiding administrative penalties and fines, providing up-to-date salary details ensures that all monthly pension contributions and empoyees' taxable income are correct. Once the deadline to update the local employees' salaries has lapsed, employers will no longer be able to update their employees' salary details and must wait until the following year to do so.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.