ARTICLE
18 December 2024

Middle East: Deadlines For Updating Employee Salary Details In Pension Authority Systems Announced

F
Fragomen

Contributor

Fragomen logo
Explore Firm Details
Authorities in the following countries have announced new deadlines for employers to update their employees' salary details for pension and salary payment purposes...
United Arab Emirates Employment and HR
Fragomen  

Authorities in the following countries have announced new deadlines for employers to update their employees' salary details for pension and salary payment purposes:

In addition to avoiding administrative penalties and fines, providing up-to-date salary details ensures that all monthly pension contributions and empoyees' taxable income are correct. Once the deadline to update the local employees' salaries has lapsed, employers will no longer be able to update their employees' salary details and must wait until the following year to do so.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Fragomen  
Fragomen  
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More