7 March 2025

Podcast: Building A Sustainable Future: Embracing Diversity, Inclusion And Belonging (DIB) In Appleby

In this episode of Appleby's Asia Talks, Fiona Chan and Wendy Sham shifted from usual technical legal series to highlight our firm's dedication to DIB.
Episode Background

ASIA TALKS – Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging (DIB) Conversation S02 E08

In this episode of Appleby's Asia Talks, Fiona Chan and Wendy Sham shifted from usual technical legal series to highlight our firm's dedication to DIB.

As part of the global DIB committee member and the Champion of Hong Kong and Shanghai offices, Fiona shared our firm's vision and unwavering commitment to fostering a culture where colleagues feel empowered, valued and accepted in workplace. Wendy and Fiona also explored how to transform these visions into concrete actions with long term initiatives as well as immediate development across all levels and jurisdictions. Please visit our DIB page for more information.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

